How to create paintings in Minecraft 1.18 update

Paintings have been a versatile feature of Minecraft for a very long time. They can be used for decorating the house and giving it a more homely feel. Paintings can also serve the purpose of concealing secret rooms in a base.

Paintings can appear in various sizes and shapes and every time the player places a painting down it is up to chance as to which painting will appear. Paintings that face towards the north or south sides in Minecraft appear brighter than those facing east or west.

Paintings can be created very easily and do not require any special block. All the player needs is eight sticks and any color of wool. Using a crafting table the wool is surrounded by sticks creating a painting. This item can be placed on the sides of a solid block or sign and depending upon the space present a random painting will be generated.

Steps to create a painting in Minecraft

Step 1

Crafting table grid (Image via Minecraft)

Open the Crafting table so that the 3x3 grids appear on the screen.

Step 2

Placing of sticks and wool to create a painting (Image via Minecraft)

Once the crafting table is open, place the eight sticks on all the outer blocks of the grid as shown in the image. A wool block of any color is placed in the center. When placed correctly, a Painting will appear in the small box.

Step 3

Painting is in the hotbar (Image via Minecraft)

Tap on the small box to the right where the painting image is being seen and move the painting to the inventory.

Step 4

Hold the painting in the hand while placing it (Image via Minecraft)

Go to the wall where the painting is to be placed. While holding the painting in hand, tap on the wall or sign where the painting has to be hung.

Step 5

The Pigscene Painting has been placed on the wall (Image via Minecraft)

Depending on the space present, a random painting will be placed there.

Paintings in Minecraft explained

Minecraft offers 26 paintings that a player can choose from. If the player wishes to change the painting that appears after being placed all they need to do is break the painting by tapping on it and placing it again.

Also Read Article Continues below

This process can be done again and again until the player gets the painting they desire. Players can also make custom paintings in the game if they do not like any of the paintings the Minecraft has to offer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi