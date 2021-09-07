List of all paintings in Minecraft

Paintings in Minecraft offer players the opportunity to spice up their homes and add some creativity to the game. They're a great decoration and are relatively simple to craft. They are considered decorative entities and can be put up on walls made of almost any block as well as being put on signs. Here's how to craft them and the complete list of each painting in Minecraft.

How to craft and list of Minecraft paintings

Currently, paintings do not spawn naturally anywhere in the world. The only way to obtain them is to craft them, but fortunately, the recipe is simple. Eight sticks and one wool of any color will produce a painting.

minecraft painting study



👉👈 pic.twitter.com/PSYGEMMU8o — JinDono is free from school (@JinDono_) September 5, 2021

When placed, a painting will automatically check for the most space it can take up and then it chooses a random painting of that size. The player can add blocks around the painting to ensure it is a certain size.

Many of Minecraft's paintings are based on paintings by Zetterstrand, who also turned them into pixelated versions. Here are all of the possible paintings and their descriptions.

Paintings can come in varying sizes and designs, depending on how much space is available. (Image via Minecraft)

1x1 paintings

Albanian- a man wearing a fez in a stood next to a house and a bush

de_aztec- a perspective of the map de_aztec from the video game Counter-Strike (there are two variations of this painting)

Target successfully bombed- the map de_dust2 from the video game Counter-Strike

Kebab med tre pepperoni- a kebab with three chili peppers

Paradistrad- still life painting of two plants in pots

Wasteland- painting of a view of some wastelands

2x1 paintings

Bonjour monsieur Courbet- two hikers with pointy beards seemingly greeting each other

The pool- some men and women skinny-dipping in a pool over a cube

Seaside- a view of mountains and a lake, with a small photo of a mountain and a plant on the window ledge (another version has a creeper instead of the plant)

sunset-dense- a view of mountains at sunset

1x2 paintings

Graham- King Graham, the character from King's Quest

Wanderer- version of Caspar David Friedrich's famous painting Wanderer above the Sea of Fog

2x2 paintings

Bust- a bust of Marcus Aurelius surrounded by pixelated fire

Match- a hand holding a match, lighting something on fire

Moonlight installation- Skull and roses

The stage is set- Scenery from Space Quest I

The void- an angel praying into a void

Wither- the creation of the Wither, with the three skulls and soul sand

4x2 paintings

Fighters- two pixelated men about to fight

4x3 paintings

Kong- Donkey Kong scene from the original game

Mortal Coil- the "Mean Midget" from Grim Fandango

4x4 paintings

Skull on Fire- a burning skull

RGB- A girl painting a pig on a canvas

Pointer- a large hand pointing to a small, pixelated man

These are currently the only ones Minecraft officially has in the game, though mods allow for others.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar