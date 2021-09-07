List of all paintings in Minecraft

Paintings in Minecraft offer players the opportunity to spice up their homes and add some creativity to the game. They're a great decoration and are relatively simple to craft. They are considered decorative entities and can be put up on walls made of almost any block as well as being put on signs. Here's how to craft them and the complete list of each painting in Minecraft.
How to craft and list of Minecraft paintings
Currently, paintings do not spawn naturally anywhere in the world. The only way to obtain them is to craft them, but fortunately, the recipe is simple. Eight sticks and one wool of any color will produce a painting.
When placed, a painting will automatically check for the most space it can take up and then it chooses a random painting of that size. The player can add blocks around the painting to ensure it is a certain size.
Many of Minecraft's paintings are based on paintings by Zetterstrand, who also turned them into pixelated versions. Here are all of the possible paintings and their descriptions.
- 1x1 paintings
- Albanian- a man wearing a fez in a stood next to a house and a bush
- de_aztec- a perspective of the map de_aztec from the video game Counter-Strike (there are two variations of this painting)
- Target successfully bombed- the map de_dust2 from the video game Counter-Strike
- Kebab med tre pepperoni- a kebab with three chili peppers
- Paradistrad- still life painting of two plants in pots
- Wasteland- painting of a view of some wastelands
- 2x1 paintings
- Bonjour monsieur Courbet- two hikers with pointy beards seemingly greeting each other
- The pool- some men and women skinny-dipping in a pool over a cube
- Seaside- a view of mountains and a lake, with a small photo of a mountain and a plant on the window ledge (another version has a creeper instead of the plant)
- sunset-dense- a view of mountains at sunset
- 1x2 paintings
- Graham- King Graham, the character from King's Quest
- Wanderer- version of Caspar David Friedrich's famous painting Wanderer above the Sea of Fog
- 2x2 paintings
- Bust- a bust of Marcus Aurelius surrounded by pixelated fire
- Match- a hand holding a match, lighting something on fire
- Moonlight installation- Skull and roses
- The stage is set- Scenery from Space Quest I
- The void- an angel praying into a void
- Wither- the creation of the Wither, with the three skulls and soul sand
- 4x2 paintings
- Fighters- two pixelated men about to fight
- 4x3 paintings
- Kong- Donkey Kong scene from the original game
- Mortal Coil- the "Mean Midget" from Grim Fandango
- 4x4 paintings
- Skull on Fire- a burning skull
- RGB- A girl painting a pig on a canvas
- Pointer- a large hand pointing to a small, pixelated man
These are currently the only ones Minecraft officially has in the game, though mods allow for others.
