How to enable advanced tooltips in Minecraft

Advanced tooltips might be worth activating for Minecraft players looking for extra info on their items and game world.

These tooltips can display things like an item's durability or an ID within Minecraft's code. Additional settings can be activated along the same lines that animate debugging visuals for hitboxes, time graphs, and chunk borders.

There is also a command to reload resource packs if Minecraft players are experiencing bugged visuals or laggy interactions from additional content included by the packs.

None of these particular debugging options need to be used in tandem. However, sometimes the advanced tooltips themselves are enough.

Enabling advanced tooltips in Minecraft

An item durability measurement enabled by advanced tooltips (Image via Mojang)

To activate advanced tooltips in Minecraft: Java Edition, players can use the simple shortcut of F3 + H at the same time. The game's debug menu should place a message in the chatbox stating that advanced tooltips are active if used correctly.

Some users have discussed their inability to use this shortcut due to pre-determined functions on their keyboards. Nonetheless, multiple mods allow players to enable and disable the tooltips manually. CurseForge is one such platform.

In addition to activating advanced tooltips, Minecraft players can use the following shortcuts to enable some other helpful debugging tools:

F3 + B

This shortcut will create visible hitboxes and lines of sight for players looking for a little extra info about mobs in their game world. This can help determine just how close players need to get to a mob to strike it or determine where it's looking to avoid it.

F3 + T

Minecraft has numerous modifications and resource packs out there, and they don't always work together cleanly. This can result in missing textures or unusual mechanics that end up with undesired results. Fortunately, this shortcut can reload a resource pack's files, which may alleviate some problems. This isn't guaranteed, but it can be worth a shot.

Alt + F3

If Minecraft might be siphoning off processing or graphics power, this shortcut can bring up a monitoring chart that allows players to visualize any fluctuations in framerate past a simple FPS counter.

F3 + G

Chunks are segmented parts of a Minecraft world generated in a piecemeal fashion when players approach them to avoid placing too much load on a hardware processor. Certain entities and structures in the game also generate on a chunk-by-chunk basis, so this tool can help determine where one chunk ends and another begins by visually expressing their borders.

