How to enable multiplayer on Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows gamers to play with other players on LAN, online servers and realms. Survival multiplayer servers are some of the most fun servers to play on.

Multiplayer mode makes the game more enjoyable as players get to collect, share and trade their resources with other players on the same server. There are other servers as well where Minecrafters can play different mini-games like bedwars, build battles and parkour.

The best thing about the multiplayer mode in Minecraft is that it is available on all platforms. However, Bedrock Edition players cannot play with Java Edition players on online servers or realms and vice versa.

How can Java Edition players enable multiplayer on Minecraft?

There has been an issue for many Java Edition players where when they attempt to play multiplayer, but the multiplayer button is disabled for some reason. When they move the cursor to it, the game displays a message that reads, "Multiplayer is disabled. Please check your Microsoft account settings."

Players can fix this problem very easily and enjoy playing on online servers by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch any web browser and open the official Microsoft website.

Step 2: Log in to the account that has been used to purchase Minecraft Java Edition.

Step 3: Players need to click on their name displayed in the top right corner and click on "My Microsoft account".

Step 4: Click on "Privacy" and then click on the "Xbox" button or logo present under the "Manage your privacy settings" section.

Step 5: Then select "Xbox One/Windows 10 Online Safety"

Set it to allow to enable multiplayer

Step 6: Under this section, scroll down and find "You can join multiplayer games". Set it to allow. The player will now be able to join any online servers on Java Edition. If this does not work, they might have to log out and log in with their Microsoft account in the Minecraft launcher.

Before joining a server, players must note that they will only be able to play on that server if their game version matches the server version. If the server version is set to an older version of Minecraft, players will have to install that specific version.

