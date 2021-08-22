Top 5 tips to play Bedwars in Minecraft

Bedwars is one of Minecraft's most fun PvP mini-games in which players need to protect their bed while fighting their opponents. If the player's bed is broken, they will not be able to spawn.

All of the bases have a Summoner that spawns iron, which is the main currency in Minecraft Bedwars. Using the iron, players can buy weapons and blocks from merchants present at each base.

Tips for Minecraft Bedwars players

5) Get the diamonds when possible

Diamonds in Bedwars (Image via Hypixel)

Diamonds are an essential resource in Bedwars, and without them, players will not be able to buy team upgrades. They should try to get them whenever possible, not only after completing their first rush. It doesn't matter when the player gets the diamonds, but they should get them before the end of the game.

4) Diamond usage

Proper usage of diamonds in Bedwars (Image via YouTube)

It comes down to the player's preference, but mining fatigue and protection are some of the best things to get using diamonds in Minecraft Bedwars. Players can save the other diamonds in ender chests to get Sharpness later.

3) Speed bridging

Being able to speed bridge will help the players a lot in getting around the bases. Learning this can be a bit challenging for some players. They should practice this in an offline world because, if players try to bridge faster than they can on the server, they will often fall into the void.

2) Have a hotkey

Having hotkeys for their items will save a lot of time for Minecraft players, and they will be able to react quickly in some situations as well. They should have at least one hotkey for their blocks to be able to select and use them quickly. Once they get used to building fast, they can easily get higher ground over their opponents.

1) Protect the bed using blocks

Players need to place blocks to protect their bed. Placing blocks will not protect the bed forever, but it will slow down the opponent. One of the best ways to do so is by covering the whole bed using blocks at hand, so that their opponent will have to break the block first to get to the bed.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur