How to enchant in Minecraft using Lapis Lazuli

In Minecraft, players can enchant weapons and other items to make them stronger and give them a special ability to help players in their journey.

Players can place enchantments on weapons, tools and armor in Minecraft. Players can even place enchantments on carved pumpkins and wear them as a head.

Enchantments can be placed on items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are made using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one regular non enchanted book.

Anvils are created using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. In order to enchant items using an anvil, players will need to use an enchanted book, which can be found all over the Minecraft world.

In order to enchant using an enchanting table, players will need to have enchantment levels (or experience levels) and lapis lazuli. Lapis is very important when enchanting using a table. Without it, players will not be able to enchant.

How to use Lapis to enchant in Minecraft

What is it?

(Image via Minecraft)

Lapis is a resource in Minecraft that is used for enchanting and decorating items. Lapis is easily spotted due to its blue color. This gem is very easy to mine, and players will get a good amount from mining just one block.

When mined with a stone pickaxe or higher, players have a chance to get 4-9 pieces of lapis from each drop. When Fortune is equipped on the pickaxe, players can get up to 32!

The only pickaxe that cannot mine lapis is a wooden pickaxe. Any other pickaxe from stone and higher can mine it. This includes netherite.

Where to find it

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can find lapis in caves and ravines in Minecraft. It is also found in chests around the Minecraft world, but is pretty rare. The most common way to get lapis is by mining it.

Lapis is found anywhere from the Y level of 32 and below. Players can find it near bedrock, most commonly on levels 17-19. Lapis can be seen a lot near lava. Players should be careful when mining near lava.

Sometimes players can see lapis above a lava pool. The player should first turn the lava into obsidian by pouring water on it, or place blocks in the lava to cover it and create a walkway just to prevent drowning in it and safely get the lapis.

How to use it to enchant

(Image via Sportskeeda)

When opening the enchanting table, a menu with a list of three different enchantments will appear. To the left of the menu, players will see a book icon and two input slots under it.

Players need to place the item they wish to enchant in the left box. In the right box, players should place the lapis. Players will need to place three or more lapis in this box to proceed with the enchantment process.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Gautham Balaji