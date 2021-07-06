How to farm dripstone in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

New cave biomes such as dripstone caves were revealed by Mojang back on October 3rd 2020 during Minecraft live 2020. Sadly, the Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts, and the cave biomes did not make it in the first part.

Along with dripstone, two more cave biomes will be introduced to Minecrafters in version 1.18. Once the lush cave biome is here, the caves in Minecraft will be livelier than ever as hanging roots and glow berries will generate inside lush caves.

After the release of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2, players will be able to locate and mine dripstone blocks and pointed dripstone in huge quantities as they will make up stalactites and stalagmites in dripstone caves.

Farming dripstone in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Since dripstone caves are not generated in version 1.17, the best way to collect a lot of dripstone blocks is by building a pointed dripstone farm. From pointed dripstones, players can craft dripstone blocks by placing four of them in a square in the crafting grid.

Building a pointed dripstone farm

To build a simple pointed dripstone farm, the following items are required:

1 dripstone block

1 pointed dripstone

1 observer

1 redstone dust

9 solid blocks for building

1 piston

1 hopper

1 bucket of water

2 glass or any solid block blocks

Steps for building:

Image via Minecraft

Step 1: Place a hopper on the ground and next to it, place a piston as shown.

Step 2: Then, place an observer above the piston facing towards the hopper.

Image via Minecraft

Step 3: Players need to place a Redstone dust to power the piston.

Image via Minecraft

Step 4: Place any solid blocks as shown.

Image via Minecraft

Step 5: Place the dripstone block and the pointed dripstone.

Step 6: As water is essential, players need to make a hole above the dripstone block using four solid building blocks and create a spot for water.

Step 7: The last step is to cover the front of the farm using glass blocks.

Players can also connect the hoppers to a double chest to increase the storage capacity of the farm.

