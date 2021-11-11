How to farm sea pickles in Minecraft

Introduced in Minecraft's Aquatic Update, sea pickles are light-providing sea flora that can grow in colonies of up to four pickles. They are most often found atop coral blocks in reef formations.

Minecraft players who'd rather not pluck sea pickles from underwater areas forever may want to consider creating a farm for them. Since they can be smelted into lime green dye or used as a light source, it doesn't hurt to farm sea pickles, like so many other crops in the game.

Fortunately, farming sea pickles isn't too difficult, and there are a variety of ways to accomplish the creation of a stockpile to suit the needs of any Minecraft player.

Minecraft: Farming methods for sea pickles

Although sea pickles are often found growing from coral blocks, they can be placed in many other areas (Image via Mojang).

There are four major means of farming sea pickles in Minecraft, varying from manual to fully automatic use. Depending on the player's preference and how many sea pickles they'd like to collect at a time, each use comes into play a little differently to meet the player's needs. This article delves into these methods and how they can be used in Minecraft:

Manual Sea Pickle Farm

This is the most straightforward method, requiring plenty of bone meal and a nearby coral reef. Simply apply the bone meal to the coral blocks and nearby sea pickles as much as possible. This will cause large clusters of sea pickles to grow wherever bone meal is applied until it reaches maximum capacity. Then, collect the sea pickles from the blocks and reapply bone meal again until satisfied.

Semi-Automatic Sea Pickle Farm

Minecraft players looking for a somewhat faster hands-on experience can try this method. Place a dispenser in front of a water source block with a coral block underneath it. Wire the dispenser to a quick redstone clock and fill the dispenser with bone meal. The coral will live due to the water above it, and when needed, players can activate the dispenser to grow sea pickles which can then be harvested manually.

AFK Sea Pickle Farm

This will allow players in single-player situations to farm sea pickles and not have to worry about timing out, providing passive sea pickle gain. Players must place a sea pickle on top of an underwater coral block. Place a dispenser in front of this sea pickle and fill it with bone meal. Then, create an apparatus that moves the coral block underneath, or use redstone to have a piston break the sea pickle after it has grown to full size. Timing could pose an issue, but using the right redstone clock can go a long way in this build.

Automated Sea Pickle Farm

A continuous source of sea pickles in Minecraft, but tricky to build due to requiring an understanding of how sea pickles spread. This also uses a dispenser filled with bone meal to do its job, applying bone meal to a block of four sea pickles, but with empty coral blocks connected to its home coral block nearby. The sea pickle will spread across the coral blocks and can then be detected and broken into a hopper.

There are many other kinds of farming sea pickles that have also been discovered by the Minecraft community. Sea pickles themselves are not particularly difficult to farm, so a little experimentation can go a long way when it comes to optimizing this particular undersea crop.

