How to farm trees in Minecraft Skyblock

In Minecraft's Skyblock maps, renewable resources are even more precious than in the vanilla survival experience, forcing players to use them wisely or risk losing them for good.

Most Skyblock maps start players off with a lone tree, typically oak. In order to get more trees, and therefore more wood for crafting, planting additional trees is a must. This can be achieved by breaking the leaves of the oak tree on one's Skyblock island, but leaving its wood intact. On occasion, breaking a tree's leaves will reward players with a sapling that they can then plant. If players keep their original oak tree well-lit, it will also regrow its leaves slowly over time, allowing for more sapling collection.

Minecraft: Creating a simple wood farm in Skyblock

Image via Mojang

Since space is precious in Minecraft's Skyblock maps early on, players will want to slowly expand their island in size by replacing their dirt blocks with cobblestone before branching out with additional cobblestone blocks. It is important to not get rid of all grass and dirt blocks, however, as they will likely be needed at a later time. Once a player's Minecraft island in the sky has been expanded, they can begin picking a spot to plant trees.

Since trees take up a good amount of space, it will be important to create a large platform to accommodate them depending on how much wood a player requires. Once the platform is ready, a simple way to create a tree farm is to make small planters for the trees that are approximately 3x3 blocks in length. At the center of the planter, Minecraft players can place a dirt or grass block in the center and then plant their tree sapling in it.

By placing torches or other light sources on the corners of the planter, the tree can regrow its leaves if needed similarly to the original island tree. This is helpful when harvesting the tree for things like apples or sticks instead of purely wood.

Most tree farms place their planters roughly 3-5 blocks apart to ensure that the trees themselves don't grow too close and become a cluster. Different trees operate in different ways with respect to their growth, but keeping the distance between tree planters is a good rule of thumb to follow.

As Minecraft players cut down their trees for wood, all they need to do is place saplings where the trees once stood to replace them. If they run low on saplings, players can break the leaves of the existing trees to receive more saplings, and on the cycle goes until players have all the wood they could need for their Skyblock experience.

