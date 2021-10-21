How to farm unique items in Minecraft Dungeons

Unique items are some of Minecraft Dungeons' most powerful and useful items, and players creating a build they can rely on can enhance it heavily after equipping a few uniques.

Obtaining these items can seem long-winded and tedious at times, as they aren't as likely to drop as other items due to their quality. However, there are solid farming methods that permit players of nearly any skill level to complete levels relatively quickly. Since gear in Minecraft Dungeons is based on RNG (random number generator) use, the more times players clear stages, the more chances they'll have at receiving unique items.

Minecraft Dungeons: Speeding through levels for unique farming

There are currently 52 unique melee weapons, 44 unique ranged weapons, 36 unique armor pieces, and one unique artifact in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

There are a few methods to farm unique items in Minecraft Dungeons, and one of the most efficient and popular choices is to quickly speed through levels and defeat their bosses before diving back into the level again as soon as possible. Using gear like the Ember Robes paired with artifacts such as Boots of Swiftness and/or the Ghost Cloak can allow heroes to move incredibly quickly while still protecting them from damage in the event they get stuck. Movement speed is key here, as players will want to spend as little time fighting as possible for this method to work in a time-saving manner.

Once Minecraft Dungeons players have a movement speed loadout that works best for them, they should select a level and difficulty that they're comfortable with. The higher the difficulty setting, the more likely that players will receive uniques as a reward for level completion. Since levels in Minecraft Dungeons are essentially different every time they are played, there aren't any specific levels that need to be completed. However, if a player is looking for a particular unique (say for example Nightmare's Bite), they'll want to make sure that the base version of the desired item (in Nightmare's Bite's case, sickles) is part of the level's loot table. This can be checked during level select at the bottom of the difficulty selection menu.

Once in the level, it's time to run like crazy. Breezing past opponents and getting to the boss as soon as possible is key so as not to waste time. Once Minecraft Dungeons heroes get to the boss, they'll need to defeat them to complete the level, but the boss will drop a high-quality item. If it isn't a unique item or the one that a hero is looking for, they can rinse and repeat the level until they get what they're after.

There are also levels in particular in Minecraft Dungeons that possess secret areas close to golden chest locations due to the way they randomly generate at times (Desert Temple, Arch Haven). These areas can be farmed directly by accessing the secret area, which at times due to level generation will form incredibly close to another high-quality loot chest. This can provide multiple high-quality drops in one run, and players can return to camp afterward instead of taking on the boss if they wish. However, this tactic is predicated on RNG as well as the randomization of the level, so like many methods, there are no guarantees and repeat play is often needed.

