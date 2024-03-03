How to find your base in Minecraft after getting lost

Minecraft's nature as a survival game means that you will inevitably spend dozens of hours building up a base, collecting valuable resources, and just generally making progress. This can make losing said base devastating, as having to start over can equate to days of real effort lost.

Thankfully, there are a few different ways to make your way home, even if you might have wandered too far. This means that you should always be able to find your Minecraft survival base, even if all hope seems lost.

How to find your Minecraft base if you get lost

1) Make a compass

The crafting recipe for a compass (Image via Mojang)

If you set up your main base near spawn, you're in luck. There is an incredibly easy way to get home - craft a compass. These devices point toward the world's spawn point by default, so if your base is even somewhat close to that area, you'll know where to head. You can even manipulate the system, as the compass will point towards spawn before actually being crafted.

There is also a way to keep compasses useful even if you don't live near spawn. Simply use chiseled stone bricks and a netherite ingot to make a lodestone. These blocks can be synced up with a compass, which will then point to them rather than spawn. Then, place the synced compass in one of Minecraft's game-changing Ender Chests, so you always have access to it.

2) Use the F3 menu

The F3 menu's coordinates make getting lost nearly impossible (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's infamous F3 debug screen can be an invaluable tool for getting home safely. This screen will show you your exact coordinates in whatever dimension you are in. This means that you can just write down your base's coordinates and use the F3 menu whenever you need to get home.

However, if you'd rather there be a punishment for having to use the somewhat cheaty F3 menu, you can instead put all your loot in a chest and write down its coordinates. Then die and respawn at home, and have a second adventure to go get your loot back without getting lost.

3) End portal home

An activated end portal (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds, the portal to Minecraft's Ender Dragon boss fight, might seem like they wouldn't be of use here, but they are.

The portal that appears after the dragon is killed is guaranteed to take you back to the world's origin point. Since most players set up their main base, or at the very least a Minecraft starter base, near spawn, this could act like a super convenient shortcut right back home. Unless you need to kill the dragon first, then consider the price of getting lost in the first place.

4) Use maps

Builds can sometimes be seen on a map (Image via Mojang)

This is a last-ditch attempt to find a base. Because Minecraft's maps are filled in in an area around you as you move, you can use this to scout for large enough above-ground bases. Even if a forest is dense enough to fully block your line of sight, as long as your base is visible to the sky, it can be seen on a map.

Unfortunately, this is also a very slow method. It requires you to walk back and forth over and over again filling out entire maps, ensuring you don't miss your base accidentally. There will be a delicate balancing act between making maps large enough to effectively scout, while also not making one so zoomed out that you can't see your base.