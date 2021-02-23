Minecraft's Bee nests spawn naturally in most forest biomes. If players are looking to make a honey farm, they will need to find a bee nest at some point.

How to find bee nests in Minecraft

Forests

Bee nests can spawn in any of the countless variations of forest biomes. Here is a list of just a few of the biomes in which bee nests can spawn:

Forest (Oak)

Birch Forest

Wooded Hills

Tall Birch Forest

Birch Forest Hills

Tall Birch Hills

All of these biomes have a 0.2% chance to spawn in the Java edition and a 0.035% chance in the Bedrock edition. Keep in mind, this percentage is for a chance to spawn on each tree, which means bee nests won't be too uncommon with some luck.

(Image via Minecraft)

Flower Forests

Flower forests have a high chance of spawning a bee nest due to the high concentration of flowers.

In the flower forest, bee nests have a 2% chance to spawn on Java Edition and a 3% chance on bedrock. Again, looking at these percentages per tree, these are great odds.

Flower Forests are the best biomes to find bees nests due to the high density of trees and flowers.

(Image via Minecraft)

Plains/Sunflower Plains

Both the Plains and Sunflower Plains biomes provide the best chance of finding a wild bee nest. With a 5% chance, players are advised to search in these biomes if possible.

While the chance of finding a nest is higher in Plains biomes than others, Flower Forest is still the best biome due to the lack of trees in Plains biomes.

(Image via Minecraft)

These biomes are the natural ways for players to find bee nests. If players are looking to craft beehives, they can learn how to do so here.

