 How to get glow ink sacs easily in Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft 1.17 update is the biggest update in the game's history, considering the long list of new blocks and items. The first part of Caves and Cliffs introduced over 100 new blocks and items.

The 1.17 update added three mobs: axolotls, goats, and glow squids. While the axolotls and goats are completely new, glow squids are pretty similar to regular squids already available in the game. They have a shiny glowing texture and emit particles.

Instead of ink sacs, glow squids drop glow ink sacs. This article guides players on how to find glow ink sacs quickly and efficiently, as finding glow squids can be difficult for some players.

Get glow ink sacs easily in Minecraft

Glow squid is the only source of glow ink sacs in Minecraft. Killing a glow squid can drop 1-3 glow ink sacs. Players can use a sword enchanted with looting to get up to 6 glow ink sacs per glow squid.

Before starting the search for glow ink sacs, players should know about glow squid's spawning mechanism. Unlike regular squids, glow squids do not spawn in rivers and ocean biomes. Due to this, trying to find them in these biomes will be a waste of time in Minecraft 1.17.

Glow squid spawns in completely dark water bodies below Y level 63. They also need a stone-type block (stone, andesite, diorite, granite, deepslate, and tuff) below the spawning location at a distance of at least five blocks.

Some players may have accidentally found glow squids inside flowing water in dark caves and ravines. Players can also find glow squids inside ravines in ocean ravines. However, the best way to obtain them in Minecraft. is by building a glow squid farm.

Uses of glow ink sacs

Glow item frames

Players can use glow ink sacs to craft glow item frames in Minecraft. As its name sounds, glow item frames are like regular item frames but with a glowing texture. Sadly, they don't produce any light and just illuminate the item on the frame.

Glow ink sacs can also be used to make signs glow. Using a glow ink sac on the item frame will highlight the text on it. This way, signs become easy to read even in the dark. Making a sign glow for the first time will also complete the "Glow and Behold!" advancement.

