How to find Minecraft 1.21 features on old worlds

Mojang Studios will release Minecraft 1.21 on June 13, 2024. The update is set to bring loads of new content to the title, like trial chambers, the breeze mob, and the mace weapon. While all these features will be fascinating to explore, those who will play the game in their old worlds will need to work slightly harder to find them.

Here is everything to know about finding Minecraft 1.21 update features on old worlds.

Everything to know about finding Minecraft 1.21 features on old worlds

Trending

New features are generated in fresh chunks

When players explore a Minecraft world, the game essentially creates new chunks with a certain set of conditions that comply with adjacent chunks. This allows the game to progressively create chunks with similar biomes and terrain generations.

Once these are created, they will never change, even if players make no tweaks to them. When players are far enough from them, they will simply unload from the game to save the device's RAM space.

Even when a new official update drops, it will not change chunks that are already generated or discovered by players. Hence, features that arrive with updates only generate in newly generated chunks.

This particular game mechanic was created by Mojang Studios to make sure that new features do not coincide with old chunks and cause glitches or bugs.

Avoid generating too many new chunks before the Minecraft 1.21 update

Players need to travel a lot before finding new chunks with new features (Image via Mojang Studios)

If players want to find new features coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update, they need to make sure that they do not explore too many new chunks. This is because if they find several new chunks in an old world, they will eventually have trouble finding new features when the update drops.

Players will have to travel far and wide in their worlds to find new chunks that generate new features. Though this method goes directly against one of the core gameplay experiences of Minecraft, it becomes necessary because of the chunk system.

A few features can be explored in old chunks

Paintings and other features can be explored in old chunks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Not every new feature in the Minecraft 1.21 update will generate new chunks. Paintings, new copper blocks, and tuff blocks can be crafted and used even if players are making them in old chunks.

The only features that will generate new chunks are the bogged mobs spawning in swamp biomes, the trial chambers, and every feature that comes inside the structure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback