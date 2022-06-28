How to find redstone in Minecraft 1.19 update

Redstone is the lifeblood of Minecraft's machinery, so players will always want to have a healthy stock of it nearby.

It is also an integral crafting component in many redstone-related blocks, such as repeaters and comparators.

After Minecraft's 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update, ores were redistributed to be made more accessible.

Redstone is somewhat easier to find, thanks to its new generation mechanics, providing additional height layers to find redstone ore in more plentiful amounts.

Redstone is created in multiple batches in Minecraft 1.19

A blob of redstone ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After Minecraft's 1.18 update, redstone generates similarly to many other ores. It is created in multiple batches, with a variety of "blobs" contained in the batches themselves. Each blob is a small collection of ore blocks, and two batches generate within each loaded chunk in-game.

Though the generation changes are slightly different between Java and Bedrock Editions, they remain mostly the same. Players can look for the glistening red ore in similar locations.

Height levels that generate redstone ore

For Java Edition players, the first batch of redstone ore generates evenly from height levels -63 to 15 and is comprised of blobs of 0-10 ore blocks. The second batch will generate from height levels -63 to 34. This particular batch increases in concentration the lower the elevation. This means players hoping to find some redstone ore will likely want to begin at level -63 and work their way up slowly.

In Bedrock Edition, the first batch of redstone ore generates the way it does in Java Edition, with the same height levels and blob sizes. However, the second batch generates from height levels -63 to -32. Again, players will want to begin at the lowest possible height level and work their way up, as the redstone ore is once again concentrated at its highest the lower the elevation is.

It's also important for Minecraft players to bring along an iron pickaxe (or a few of them) in order to break the redstone ore blocks. Without a pickaxe of iron quality or higher, players won't be able to harvest the redstone dust from the blocks.

Breaking the blocks without the right tool will simply prohibit them from dropping redstone dust. It's also possible for players to use a Silk Touch-enchanted pickaxe to harvest the redstone ore block itself. These ore blocks can then be used as a light source or be smelted in a furnace to create redstone dust.

Minecraft players who want as much redstone ore as they can get will likely want to enchant their pickaxe with Fortune. This increases the amount of redstone dust that drops when an ore block is broken. It should cut down on the amount of durability damage done to a player's tools in the long run, as they'll be able to harvest more redstone dust per trip.

