How to fix Minecraft Essential not working?

Essential for Minecraft is a mod created for people who want to play the sandbox title with friends. It allows you to host single-player worlds and invite your friends to play in them. This mod's customizable options are also far better than the regular Java world. But just like any other third-party service, the Essential Mod also comes with its issues.

One such issue you might encounter in Minecraft while using the Essential mod is an 'unable to connect' error, which is something along the lines of, ‘unable to establish a connection.’ There are many other reasons why the mod may not be working, but this one is the most common.

In this article, we will be looking at all the possible fixes for the issue. Some of the fixes should work for all the issues, while some are specifically meant to fix the ‘unable to connect’ issue as it is the most common one that Minecraft players face.

Fixing Minecraft Essential errors

Monitoring the server is a great way to find the issue (Image via Essential.gg)

The first thing to do while trying to fix connection errors in the mod is to look for any updates. There are multiple cases where people try to fix an issue that isn’t an issue in the first place.

Dated versions of the mod might be the core reason why you cannot connect to the Essential servers or cannot play the game on them. In such cases, all you need to do is check the version of Essential you are using and then find the latest version that’s available. Visit their official website to check for updates.

If you notice that there is a new version, update your mod and then restart the game. This should fix the error. But if the error persists, move to the next step.

The servers often go down (Image via Essentials.gg)

You need to check if the servers are online, as server issues might prevent a game from loading. So to check the server status, visit the website essential.statuspage.io and check if all the servers are online. Alternatively, you can also visit their Discord page to check if there are any issues from the server side.

So in summary:

Check if the mod you have is updated to the latest version.

Visit Essential’s discord page to check if the servers are under maintenance.

Finally, if all of these things are not working to fix the issue, then the problem might be very specific. This problem can only be fixed by a closer look by professionals. Hence, the best thing to do would be to contact Essential’s technical team on Discord.

So, fix the issue and prepare to play the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update with your friends.

