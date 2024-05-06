How to fix Minecraft unplayable on Mac issue

Minecraft has quite a few bugs and these can be simple and mildly annoying such as not being able to move in the game for a few seconds, assets and items not loading completely to excessively annoying things such as frequent game freezing and crashes. Thankfully, there are not many severe bugs in Minecraft that are big causes of concern.

But Minecraft does have its fair share of mildly annoying bugs. There’s a bug that’s making rounds as it prevents the game from launching on Mac devices. Reddit user jojo-boy123 shared an image showing the error on a Mac device.

If you are someone who plays the game on a Macintosh device, then you might have experienced it. If not, then you might experience it later. So it's better to be prepared. In this article, we’ll explain how to fix the "unplayable" error of Minecraft on Mac issues.

Minecraft: Fix the "Not playable on this device" error on the Mac

When Minecraft Launcher is opened to start the game on Mac, you might end up with a message saying “Not playable on this device” right where the play button is. Along with this bizarre message, you might also see a message saying that Java Edition is not available on Mac and Linux devices and that you need to have a Windows PC to play the game.

This makes no sense as there has been a MacOS version for years. Not only that but even Mojang Studio’s website states that there is a Mac version of the game. There’s also a version for Linux as well. So getting this error message is bizarre.

Quit the Launcher and start it again to fix the error (Image via Mojang Studios)

Thankfully, you do not have to worry or panic as the fix for this bug is quick and simple. All you need to do is close the Launcher completely. This means that clicking the red button of the launcher and quitting the application either by right-clicking on the Launcher icon on the dock, or by closing it through the Activity Monitor if the application is frozen.

After this, you need to start the Launcher again and this should fix the bug. Bugs in Minecraft Bedrock edition are common. It is bizarre seeing that Java Edition is now getting bugs. But perhaps this is a minor error that can be fixed with a simple restart. If your game cannot be opened even after trying this, deleting the launcher and installing again should do the job.