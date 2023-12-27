"So ridiculous they haven't fixed this": Minecraft players are frustrated with bugs in Bedrock Edition 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has garnered something of a reputation for in-game bugs and glitches, leading some fans to give it the moniker "Bugrock." One long-standing issue was raised again in a Reddit post on December 26, 2023, titled "Bedrock made me quit the game" by Toofrossty. In the clip, the original poster died mid-elytra flight, leading user Circaninetysix to lament:

"So ridiculous they haven't fixed this."

Minecraft fans have lamented this particular Bedrock bug for years (Image via Reddit)

Based on the clip, the player bumped into a nearby tree as they started to launch into the sky via a firework rocket. However, the damage appeared to be delayed. It began inflicting itself on Toofrossty and didn't stop, killing them mid-flight.

The occurrence is certainly frustrating, and this delayed damage bug has sadly been seen before among the fanbase.

Minecraft Redditors respond to the ongoing delayed damage bug in Bedrock Edition

Toofrossty remarked that the clip they shared was recorded three years ago, signaling that this particular Minecraft Bedrock bug has remained a thorn in Mojang's and the players' sides. Posts have been shared across social media depicting the same or similar situations, often resulting in a quick in-game death through no fault of the player.

This has rightfully confused and upset plenty of Minecraft's faithful, even those who have often defended Bedrock Edition in comparison to its Java-based original counterpart. There hasn't been much information on how this long-standing bug has gone unnoticed (or overlooked) by Mojang, but fans expressed their discontent in the comments, falling back on the Bugrock moniker once more.

Although comments were negative overall, some players pointed out that Mojang still hasn't addressed many of Java Edition's glitches, a few of which date back to the game's earliest days. Be that as it may, Java is collectively considered the more stable option of the title compared to Bedrock, particularly thanks to the work of the modding community.

User Big-Veterinarian-823 made a very fair point in the Minecraft discussion, as it is important to note that Bedrock is coded in the C++ language, while Java is programmed atop its SE platform binaries. A bug encountered in Java Edition can't be fixed in the same way as it could be in Bedrock, at least not in many instances.

Edition differences aside, it isn't unreasonable for players to find such painful bugs undesirable. Considering Mojang Studios is owned by Microsoft, the developer doesn't lack resources to address situations that appear in either major version of the game.

The bug has made its way to Mojang's feedback site as well, so the lack of attention given to it is puzzling, to say the least.

Unfortunately, there isn't any indication that Mojang will address this particular Bedrock bug with any urgency, given its longevity. PC fans can always switch to Java Edition since the version is sold alongside Bedrock on Windows-based operating systems. However, fans playing on consoles and mobile phones are essentially stuck with the bug.

For the time being, Minecraft fans can only hope that the continued focus on this glitch leads to it being fixed in due time.