How to fix mobs not spawning in Minecraft

Minecraft's mobs are pivotal to the game's progression. For example, you have to kill mobs such as endermen and blaze to get the needed requirements to craft ender eyes and fight the dragon. This means that mob spawning is almost a requirement for progressing past a Minecraft starter survival base. But what can you do if mobs suddenly stop spawning?

Assuming the issue is not just the area's light level and something seems to be genuinely wrong, there are a few steps that you can take to remedy the issue.

How to get Minecraft mobs spawning again

Check gamerule

If you often mess around with Minecraft world settings and other similar commands, you might have unintentionally changed the game rule that allows for mobs to spawn.

Thankfully, changing this rule back to allowing spawns is quite simple. All you need to do is type the command "/gamerule doMobSpawning true" to switch spawns back on.

Check difficulty

The location of the pause menu difficulty option (Image via Mojang)

While it is unlikely that you set your world to the wrong difficulty by accident, nothing is impossible. If the world has been set to peaceful somehow, then no hostile mobs will be able to spawn. Either use the pause menu to check the difficulty or use the command "/set difficulty easy" to attempt to change the difficulty to easy.

If the difficulty was set to peaceful, it will change to easy, allowing for hostile mobs to begin spawning again.

Up the view distance

The location of the render distance slider (Image via Mojang)

This is the solution that hurts the most, and unfortunately, it penalizes older computers. Despite allowing you to render less than 10 chunks at a time, Minecraft cannot properly spawn mobs if this is the case. Check your render distance setting and make sure it is set to 10 or more.

There are optimization mods and shaders that you can try out, which may help keep the minimum required 10-chunk render distance while maintaining a playable frame rate.

Empty the mob cap

The kill command is typed out and ready to use (Image via Mojang)

You can also empty the entire mob cap through one of Minecraft's best commands. Type the command "/kill @e" to kill every currently living entity alive in your world. Once you respawn, mobs should begin to follow suit.

This command works as it empties out caves and other underground areas that can have mobs spawn and remain there forever, taking up part of the mob cap permanently.

While Minecraft mobs are supposed to despawn after a period of time if the player is far enough to prevent any issues with spawning, things sometimes just go a little wonky. The mob cap filling up on Bedrock has been a notorious bug for years, so knowing the steps to correct any issues is vital.