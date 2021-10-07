How to get a 1000 Looting enchantment in Minecraft

Looting is a hugely helpful enchantment in Minecraft that causes mobs killed by a sword enchanted with it to drop more items as well as increasing the chances they'll drop rare items.

Players who want an overpowered collection experience from their Looting-enchanted sword can use Minecraft's command console to create a sword that exceeds the standard bounds of enchanting in the game.

Looting's maximum enchantment level is normally three (III), but with a useful little command players can create a sword with a Looting level of 1000. This command can also be used to create a weapon or tool with powerful enchantments of many varieties including Unbreaking, Sharpness, and more.

Minecraft: Creating a Looting 1000 sword

With a few keystrokes, players can have a weapon that reaps massive amounts of items from mobs (Image via Mojang/Youtube).

Before using the command console to create anything, Minecraft gamers will want to ensure that cheats are enabled first and foremost. Without this setting enabled, commands entered in the chat console will merely output into the chat window instead of executing as a command.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, players will need operator privileges on a multiplayer server or realm to use and enable cheats, while single player Minecrafters can open their game to LAN and enable cheats that way.

Once cheats are enabled, all a player needs to do is hop into their preferred Minecraft world, open their chat console, and type the following command (this command has been tested to work on Java Edition but may not be available on Bedrock/Pocket Edition versions):

/give @p minecraft:diamond_sword{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:1000}]}

This command's syntax may change in future updates, but is currently working in Minecraft 1.17.1.

Players can also make changes to the weapon by tweaking these arguments. For example, changing the target selector @p can give the sword to other players. Using @r (random player), @a (all players online), or @e (all entities) can distribute the sword in a different way.

Additionally, if players would like their sword to be made of different material, they could try ids such as minecraft:netherite_sword. Enchantments can also be stacked upon a single sword by placing commas between the enchantment brackets.

For example, players could make the following with a similar command:

/give @a minecraft:netherite_sword{Enchantments:[{id:looting,lvl:1000}]},{Enchantments:[{id:sharpness,lvl:1000}]}

This would give all active Minecraft players a Netherite sword not only with 1000 Looting, but also 1000 Sharpness, felling opponents in a single blow and collecting their loot drops in huge amounts.

Edited by Rohit Mishra