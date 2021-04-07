How to get barrier blocks in Minecraft

Barrier blocks are objects that are used as unbreakable barricades in Minecraft. Players can use these blocks in survival mode to protect a specific area from mobs or other players.

Barrier blocks are little square red blocks that literally look like “do not cross” symbols. One of the coolest things about these blocks is the fact that they are almost indestructible, courtesy of their invisibility.

Barrier blocks in Minecraft

How to get barrier blocks

Barrier blocks can only be obtained using in-game commands (Image via bugs.Mojang)

Players can only get barrier blocks by using commands in Minecraft. Barrier blocks are one of the only blocks in Minecraft that cannot be crafted using a crafting table or furnace.

Players will have to use a command called the /give command in order to obtain barrier blocks in Minecraft. These blocks have a way greater amount of blast resistance than other blocks in the game because they are technically a “cheat.”

What do they do?

Barrier blocks protect players’ items from being destroyed or stolen by other players. These blocks are little red squares that players can only obtain using in-game commands or cheats.

If players want to hide their tools or leave them without supervision, barrier blocks would be a good tool to use in order to protect the items from being blown up by creepers.

Barrier blocks cannot be pushed by pistons. Pistons are blocks that players in Minecraft can use to push other blocks out of the way.

What players should remember

Players should note that barrier blocks are non-breakable. Even if players somehow find a way to break them, they will not be able to do it without a challenge.

Players should make sure that the barrier blocks are in the right place before placing them. They should also ensure that they still have a way to access the items that are being barricaded by the blocks.