How to get the best enchantments in Minecraft

Obviously, Players will only want to place the best enchantments on their Minecraft items. There are several different enchantments that players can choose from that will upgrade their weapon.

Players will first need experience levels when enchanting in Minecraft. Enchanting works by trading in experience levels for the enchantments. Players will use experience levels to buy enchantments in the game. Enchantments can be placed on items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. To enchant using an anvil, players need an enchanted book and experience levels. Enchanted books can be found in treasure chests, in strongholds, by fishing for one, by trading with a villager. Players can also create one with an unenchanted book in an enchanting table.

Players need lapis and experience levels to enchant using an enchanting table. Lapis can easily be found inside caves and ravines. When opening the enchanting table, players will see a list of three enchantments.

If the player just crafted the table, there is a possibility that the enchantments will be at the minimum level. However, there is a way for players to increase their level of enchantment to 30 (which is the max).

How to get stronger enchantments in Minecraft

Bookshelves

Bookshelves around enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

To get stronger enchantments on the Minecraft enchanting table, players need to place bookshelves around the table. Bookshelves will increase the level of the enchantments on the table, and the maximum amount of bookshelves will give players the maximum level of enchantment.

15 bookshelves should be placed around the table in a 5x5 manner, leaving an opening for a door so that players can access the table. When all 15 bookshelves are placed, the strength of the enchantments on the table will increase.

How to place multiple enchantments on an item

How to craft an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

To place multiple enchantments on an item in Minecraft, players will need to use an anvil. Enchanting tables will not allow players to enchant an item more than once, however players can do this using the anvil.

If the player wishes to add a second enchantment to an item they will have to do so by placing an enchanted book, along with the item they wish to enchant ,inside an anvil. They can repeat this process using different books until they are satisfied with the enchantments on the item.

Players can also combine two of the same enchanted items to get one item with both enchantments on it. For example, combining a diamond sword enchanted with Sharpness with a diamond sword enchanted with Unbreaking will create one diamond sword equipped with Sharpness and Unbreaking.

Edited by Gautham Balaji