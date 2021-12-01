How to get the Caves & Cliffs achievement in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update was released yesterday and added tons of new changes to the game. Mountains are now taller and caves are deeper than ever before. One thing that Mojang always adds with new updates are new achievements. These give players new challenges to conquer when a new update arrives.

Minecraft added four new achievements yesterday: 'Feels Like Home', 'Sound of Music', 'Star Trader' and 'Caves & Cliffs.' Here's a step by step guide to the 'Caves & Cliffs' achievement, which is one of the most challenging achievements in the update.

Caves & Cliffs update introduces new Minecraft achievement of the same name

The Caves & Cliffs achievement that was added in the 1.18 update is considered a gold trophy on PlayStation, which means it is one of the hardest achievements to complete. There is no level above that, so not many achievements are harder.

The in-game description for this achievement is:

"Freefall from the top of the world (build limit) to the bottom of the world and survive"

Players will need to do exactly that to unlock the latest achievement in Minecraft 1.18.

To do this, players will first need to mine a hole all the way down to bedrock level, which is now Y=-64. There should be something down there that will break the fall, whether that's a slime block, hay bale or water (water is the safest and easiest).

Minecraft players will then need to go back to the surface and begin building straight up in the air. They'll need to be on a block directly adjacent to the hole they just built down to bedrock.

The new build limit is 320, up from 256 before the update. Players will probably need about 250 blocks to successfully build all the way up. Once they reach the build limit, they can carefully walk off to the side that the hole to bedrock is on.

320 is the new build limit in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

They should also be extremely careful not to move too far away from the block tower or they'll potentially hit the ground and die and have to start over.

Players can also build the hole to bedrock several blocks wide to ensure they won't hit the ground, but that requires a lot more work.

