List of new Bedrock achievements in Minecraft 1.18 update

In the history of Minecraft, players have received countless updates, but none are comparable to the Minecraft 1.18 update. The recently released 1.18 patch is arguably the real Caves and Cliffs update as it truly changes the entire Overworld.

Minecraft 1.18 overhauls the entire Overworld by introducing noise caves, cave biomes, new mountain biomes, and many other features. Every update, Mojang adds some achievements related to the added features and Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is no exception.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update featured three new achievements. For the second part, Mojang has added four fun and challenging achievements.

How to get every new achievement in Minecraft 1.18 update

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Huge congratulations to everyone involved, and thanks to everyone who submitted their helpful feedback and bug reports 😊❤️💙



feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… It's here! The Minecraft 1.18.0 Caves and Cliffs Part II update is beginning to roll out today!Huge congratulations to everyone involved, and thanks to everyone who submitted their helpful feedback and bug reports 😊❤️💙 It's here! The Minecraft 1.18.0 Caves and Cliffs Part II update is beginning to roll out today!Huge congratulations to everyone involved, and thanks to everyone who submitted their helpful feedback and bug reports 😊❤️💙feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/yVxzMyH2h6

Minecraft 1.18 update adds four new achievements, increasing the number of achievements in Bedrock Edition to 118. Mojang has added the following achievements in the Caves and Cliffs Part II update:

Caves & Cliffs

Feels Like Home

Star Trader

Sound of Music

Each achievement is based on some new features or changes in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Here are the descriptions of these achievements and how players can get them in version 1.18:

Caves & Cliffs

Caves & Cliffs achievement (Image via YouTube/BrosClanYt)

'Caves & Cliffs' is probably the most challenging achievement added in Minecraft 1.18 update. To complete this achievement, players will have to jump from the top of the world to the bottom.

Players will have to free fall from the upper build limit (Y 320) and land on any bedrock block near Y -64. First, dig a hole to the bottom of the world until the bedrock layer is found.

Players will then have to pillar up to Y 320 and jump into the hole. To survive the fall, players can use water or any other blocks which prevent fall damage.

Feels Like Home

Bring strider to Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

To get the 'Feels Like Home' achievement, players will have to bring a strider to the Overworld. Players can attract striders using warped fungi on a stick.

Players will get this achievement by riding a strider on lava in the Overworld for at least 50 blocks of distance. Players can do it in the massive lava lakes found at the bottom of the Overworld or create a 50 block long lava path.

Star Trader

The 'Star Trader' achievement sounds simple but can be hard to do in Minecraft. This achievement is obtained by trading with a villager at the top build limit in the Overworld.

Players can build a bubble elevator or flying machine to take a villager to Y 320, the new upper build limit in Minecraft 1.18 update. After reaching Y 320, trade with a villager to get the 'Star Trader' achievement.

Sound of Music

Play music in meadows (Image via Minecraft)

Sound of Music is the easiest achievement added to the Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can get this achievement by playing any music disc in the new meadows biome.

Bedrock Edition hasn't received any exclusive achievements in the Minecraft 1.18 update. The same achievements are also available in Java Edition as advancements.

Edited by Danyal Arabi