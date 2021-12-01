5 advancements that are worth getting in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

Minecraft 1.18 adds a plethora of new features to the game. The update mostly focuses on world and terrain generation. Additionally, it changes how ores in the game are distributed and what level they generate on. With the update now in full swing, players can finally experience Minecraft 1.18 in all its glory.

Advancements in Minecraft Java Edition are alternatives to achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Bedrock Edition contains a whopping 114 achievements, while Java Edition comes in a close second with 94 advancements, up from 91. Since Minecraft 1.18 is finally out, listed below are some of the best advancements to work on while playing the new update.

Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 advancements worth getting

5) Suit Up

Suit Up is an important advancement (Image via ClareBear_CB on YouTube)

One of Minecraft’s classic achievements plays an even bigger part in Minecraft 1.18. The new hollow cave systems allow for huge, dark areas filled with hostile mobs, which can be hard to kill. While light sources like torches make hostile mob spawns lower, the sheer size of the new caves will force players to equip a set of armor.

4) Star Trader

A villager in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

As its name suggests, this advancement is earned by trading with villagers. However, this advancement can only be earned if the player trades with a villager at the highest point of the build limit, thus making this advancement quite unique and exciting.

3) Feels like home

Striders are only found in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

This advancement involves the player riding a strider, which are passive mobs found only in the Nether on any body of lava on the Overworld. This will require a saddle and Warped Fungus on a Stick to lure it into going forward.

2) Sound of music

This cheerful advancement can be obtained by using a jukebox to play music in the new meadow biome. Players can make use of the new 'Otherside' music disc to obtain the advancement, further strengthening the presence of Minecraft 1.18.

1) Caves and Cliffs

Caves and Cliffs is the most well-known Minecraft 1.18 advancement yet. This advancement can be obtained by jumping from the highest point in the world to the lowest point in the world. Also, this is the first advancement in the history of Minecraft to be named after an update.

Advancements in Minecraft are meant to guide players across the many stages of the game’s progression. While they greatly help new players, advancements also serve as small victories as players tackle the many challenges presented by the harsh world of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

