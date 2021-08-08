How to get Caves & Cliffs experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.17

Minecraft 1.17. titled Caves and Cliffs part one, made no change to the overworld. New biomes, noise caves, and ore distribution changes are coming in the 1.18 update. Many players would agree that the Minecraft 1.18 update is the actual Caves & Cliffs update.

Mojang developers have already started working on part two of the Caves and Cliffs update. Both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition have received snapshots and beta versions with new cave and mountain biomes.

Accessing new Caves and Cliffs features is easier in Java Edition. Some Bedrock players may face problems trying to get experimental features in Minecraft.

How to get experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Experimental Caves and Cliffs features have been added to beta versions of Minecraft Bedrock. To access them, players have to sign up for the beta program. Minecraft Bedrock Beta registration is available for Android devices, Windows 10, and Xbox One.

Any player already owning a copy of Minecraft Bedrock can sign up for the beta version. Windows 10 and Xbox One users can download Xbox Insider Hub to sign up for the beta. Android players can go to Google PlayStore to sign up for the beta. After signing up, players have to download the latest beta version.

Turn on Caves and Cliffs (Image via Mojang)

Launch Minecraft Bedrock beta and go to Create New World. While creating a new world, scroll down to the Experiments section. Players will have to enable the Caves and Cliffs toggle. Thereafter, create a new world.

That's it. The new world created will have new mountain biomes, lush caves, and dripstone caves. Players can find deep caves generating deep down to height level -59, while mountains can reach 260. In future betas, Mojang will also add deep dark caves, wardens, and sculk sensors.

