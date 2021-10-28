How to get colored torches in Minecraft: Education Edition

Torches are a cornerstone item in any version of Minecraft, but Education and even Bedrock Edition (with Education Edition enabled in its settings) can also acquire colored torches. These bring some much-appreciated visual variety to the popular lighting tool.

Like many creations in Minecraft: Education Edition, a little chemical experimentation can form compounds that allow players to craft their colored torches. In particular, Minecraft chemists will need to create different chloride-based compounds and add them to torches in an ordinary crafting menu.

In order to create these compounds, players will need to access the compound creator block and use elements obtained from the element constructor and/or the material reducer blocks.

Creating the needed chlorides for colored torches in Minecraft

Pictured is the creation of Cerium Chloride within the compound creator (Image via Mojang/DigMinecraft)

When Minecraft players enter the compound creator, they'll have several input slots to combine elements into. Depending on the color of the torch they're hoping to make, aspiring Minecraft chemists will need to make different chlorides that can also be found in the real world. Below, players can find the different creatable chlorides, their needed elements and chemical formulas, and what torch color they can create:

Cerium Chloride (Blue Torch) - Requires one Cerium element and three Chlorine elements (CeCl3)

- Requires one Cerium element and three Chlorine elements (CeCl3) Mercuric Chloride (Red Torch) - Requires one Mercury element and two Chlorine elements (HgCl2)

- Requires one Mercury element and two Chlorine elements (HgCl2) Potassium Chloride (Purple Torch) - Requires one Potassium element and one Chlorine element (KCl)

- Requires one Potassium element and one Chlorine element (KCl) Tungsten Chloride (Green Torch) - Requires one Tungsten element and six Chlorine elements (WCl6)

Once players have created their respective Minecraft compounds, all they need to do is open a crafting table menu and place their compound of choice in the center slot of the grid while placing a torch below it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This will create one of the corresponding colored torches. If players want to mass produce colored torches, they'll need to head back to the element constructor or material reducer blocks and pile up the elements necessary. They'll also, of course, need to collect plenty of sticks and coal/charcoal to create standard torches and convert them into their colorful variants.

Fortunately, collecting these elements and materials should be pretty easy. All of the needed materials are readily available, meaning players won't need to traipse about dangerous or difficult territory in order to bring a significant amount of color into their decorations and lighting.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi