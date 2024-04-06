How to get connected glass texture in Minecraft

One of the most popular building blocks in all of Minecraft is glass. This is for a few reasons. The first is the practicality of being able to look around while inside a base. Coupled with that, glass comes in any of the colors of Minecraft's different dyes. This means it can be used in a multitude of situations and build themes to amazing effect.

However, there is a huge issue with vanilla glass: the texture. When placed next to each other, glass retains the border on all sides of its texture. This leads to windows seeming shattered and messy rather than elegant and fancy. Thankfully, there's an easy way to remedy this, causing glass to connect automatically, as detailed below.

How to get connected Minecraft textures

1) Pick a version of the game

Almost every major release has an Optifine version, but double-check to be sure (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to fix the issues with glass is decide which of Minecraft's many versions to play on. Optifine will be required, so it must be a version of the game that supports the mod.

2) Create a profile for that version

Even though Optifine might not be on CurseForge or Modrinth, they can be used to set up a profile (Image via CurseForge)

The next step is to make a profile for the desired game version. If you plan on adding connective textures to a pre-existing profile, you can skip this step. To make a new installation, however, there are a few different methods depending on which of Minecraft's many different launchers you're using.

Players on the vanilla launcher must navigate to the "Installations" tab and use "New installation" to set up a vanilla install on the specified version.

If you're using either the CurseForge or Modrinth launcher, the process is similar: create new profile buttons within them and then set a specific version of the game. Select the Forge Minecraft mod loader, as that is the only one Optifine is compatible with.

3) Download and install Optifine

Make sure to download the right version of Optifine for your game (Image via Optifine)

Next step, download Optifine for whatever version of the game you set up. All versions can be found on the official mod website. The easiest way to add the mod to the game is to launch it and then use the resource pack folder button to open the installation within File Explorer. Close the game since new files are about to be added.

Then, copy Optifine over from your downloads folder into the game's mods folder. If the latter folder doesn't exist, feel free to make one. Just make sure to leave the m in mods lowercase. Reopen the game from here, as the mod should be installed.

4) Test some textures

The textures should connect automatically as similar glass is placed (Image via Mojang)

With Optifine installed and the game open, launch into a world. If you added Optifine to a preexisting installation, load into your regular world and check the windows in your Minecraft survival base. They should be connected now.

If you set up a new installation, build a creative mode world to test. There's no need to waste the time needed to set up a furnace and smelt glass just to test the textures. Open the creative menu and place down some glass. The textures should automatically connect.

If they do, you're ready to start messing around with more gorgeous windows for any future Minecraft aesthetic builds.