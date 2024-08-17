  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • How to get Diamond Robe item in Minecraft Bedrock

How to get Diamond Robe item in Minecraft Bedrock

By Jacob Burkett
Modified Aug 20, 2024 20:03 GMT
The diamond robe as shown off in the official announcement (Image via Mojang)
The Diamond Robe item in Minecraft Bedrock, as shown off in the official announcement (Image via Mojang)

One of the best parts of Minecraft Bedrock is the ability to customize your character model without messing around with texture files. Bedrock's character creator makes it simple to swap out different articles of clothing to make a truly custom look. Mojang is also constantly releasing new character creator items as parts of mashup packs or real-world collaborative events.

One of the most recent of these crossovers is with the brand Dr. Squatch. Players can redeem a code to get a gorgeous Diamond Robe to wear in-game. Everything you need to know about obtaining this character creator item in Bedrock can be found below.

Steps to get the Diamond Robe Minecraft Bedrock character creator item

1) Buy the official soap or deodorant

also-read-trending Trending
You can only get a code by buying one of these limited edition products (Image via Mojang)
You can only get a code by buying one of these limited edition products (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, Minecraft's Diamond Robe can only be obtained with a code. This code is found within the packaging of a recently released deodorant and bar of soap as part of the game's collaboration with Dr. Squatch. The bar of soap is called Diamond Scrub, while the released deodorant is named Diamond Sticc.

This does mean that you'll need to buy one of these items to get a code to redeem. Additionally, the code can only be redeemed until October 31, 2024. Between the limited nature of the releases and the expiration date on codes, you'll need to act relatively quickly if you want to grab this Minecraft Marketplace item.

2) Get the code from inside

The box will also remind you to look for the code (Image via Mojang)
The box will also remind you to look for the code (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, the Minecraft item's redeem code is found within the packaging itself. The announcement tweet doesn't specify where specifically it's located, so make sure to not throw anything away before you find it.

The code should be 25 digits, according to the redeem page on the game's official website, which should be easy to identify.

3) Redeem it on the game's official website

The section of the redeem page where you&#039;ll need to put the code you got (Image via Mojang)
The section of the redeem page where you'll need to put the code you got (Image via Mojang)
  • Redeem URL: https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem#walmart

The code needs to be redeemed on the Minecraft website before you get your in-game item. The above URL will take you straight to the right section of the website, under the heading "REDEEM YOUR MINECRAFT CODE FROM WALMART."

Keep in mind that it might take a few minutes to process everything. Additionally, if you already had your game open, go ahead and restart it. This should help to reset the Minecraft Marketplace and make sure it appears.

Other redeem codes available right now

The character creator items available as part of Mojang&#039;s collaboration with Kellogg&#039;s (Image via Mojang)
The character creator items available as part of Mojang's collaboration with Kellogg's (Image via Mojang)

This actually isn't the only limited-time promotion Mojang is doing. There are three more character creator items available as part of a promotion with Kellogg's. These items are the Cherry Blossom Dress, Minecraft Camel Hat, and Axolotl Hat.

Buying a box of the newly released Creeper Crunch will let you redeem one of these three new items. This does mean that perfectionists will need to buy three boxes of cereal to get all the items.

There's a section on the same redeem page listed above with the heading "REDEEM YOUR WK KELLOGG CEREAL CHARACTER CREATOR ITEM CODE," where a 25-digit code can be entered.

This is a much longer promotion and will run until March 29, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी