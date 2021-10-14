How to get a diamond sword in Minecraft Dungeons

Diamond swords are beloved weapons in the original Minecraft, so it was only logical for them to appear in the dungeon-crawling spinoff of Minecraft Dungeons.

Obtaining a diamond sword isn't too tricky in Minecraft Dungeons, as its rarity pales in comparison to many late-game gear pieces that are sufficiently stronger and more useful in battle.

Regardless, diamond swords are considered a unique item in Minecraft Dungeons and possess a base power of 5.8, a speed of 3.3, and area coverage of 3.1. This makes the diamond sword a slower weapon, though its damage compensates for its slow attack speed.

Minecraft Dungeons: Obtaining a diamond sword

An early-game build featuring a diamond sword as a melee weapon (Image via Mojang/Reddit user Spiderguy20)

Players can expect to find a diamond sword as a loot drop in the following Minecraft Dungeons levels on occasion:

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Pumpkin Pastures

Nether Wastes

In addition to being found as a loot drop in those levels, diamond swords can also be purchased via the Luxury and Piglin merchants. The Luxury Merchant becomes available in the hero's camp after being rescued in Cacti Canyon and sells unique items similar to boss drops.

The Piglin Merchant exchanges gold (as opposed to emeralds) for gilded quality gear and appears next to a hero's Nether portal in their camp after successfully obtaining at least one piece of gold from an Ancient Hunt.

On the subject of Ancient Hunts, Minecraft Dungeons players can also obtain a diamond sword as a drop from defeating the Grim Guardian in an Ancient Hunt.

This mob is an ancient variant of a zombie and possesses the Echo, Protection, Quick, and Radiance enchantments at a minimum. The mob is also accompanied by a detachment of six necromancers capable of healing nearby hostile mobs, including the Grim Guardian itself.

Also Read

Not only will the mob drop a diamond sword, but due to the nature of Ancient Hunts, if a diamond sword does drop (other items such as Wither armor and Titan's shroud can drop as well), it will be of gilded quality.

Although strident Minecraft Dungeons will likely already possess a better weapon, a diamond sword can act as a decent stopgap melee weapon in the game's early goings before more powerful equipment is procured.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi