Top 5 things beginners should know about Minecraft Dungeons

Almost exactly a year since its release, many Minecraft players have been raving about Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang’s exciting dungeon fantasy spin-off of the original Minecraft.

However, not every Minecraft player has made the transition to the new game yet. Though inspired by the original game, Minecraft Dungeons is a role-playing game with notable differences from vanilla sandbox Minecraft.

Those who enjoy Minecraft for the ability to shape and build the world around them might not enjoy Minecraft Dungeons. Gameplay is less at will and more straightforward. Essentially, it is an entirely new game with more specific goals merely derived from Minecraft ideas and concepts.

Minecraft Dungeons might not be for everyone, but for those considering giving the new game a try, this article will list five beginner essentials for getting started.

5 things to know about Minecraft Dungeons

#5 - Where to play

Currently, Minecraft Dungeons is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Just like in the original Minecraft, players can play solo on single-player mode or with others on multiplayer. There are both local and online multiplayer game modes as well, so players have plenty of options when it comes to choosing their preferred style of gameplay.

Minecraft Dungeons is even available to play cross-platform, making it easy to team up for a gaming session with friends who use different platforms.

#4 - Missions

One of the biggest differences between Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons is the overall goal. In Minecraft Dungeons, players will beat the game by completing missions as they go along.

Each mission is its own level, and each level provides an exciting world for players to discover. Players will collect many different items to be used in many different ways, such as weapons, armor, and artifacts -- a new element-specific to Minecraft Dungeons.

Not every item will be immediately or directly useful for a player, but item usage will almost always depend on each player’s preferred strategy for completing the missions. It is up to the player’s discretion whether to take an item they find or not.

Missions will become increasingly harder to beat and more time-consuming as players move forward in the game. Beginners playing solo might have a harder time completing every mission alone without ample practice.

#3 - Enchants

Classic Minecraft players will probably be familiar with this concept. The aspect of enchanting in Minecraft Dungeons has proven to be somewhat similar to original Minecraft, but there are still some differences.

As players go through the game, they will continually level up. These levels give players enchantment points. Enchantment points can be used to enchant items to improve gameplay. Players can enchant weapons and armor.

In Minecraft Dungeons; however, the enchants are different to those in the original Minecraft game. There are a plethora of new enchants to learn for those who are used to the standard Minecraft enchanting options.

#2 - Basic logistics

There is a lot to learn when first starting out, but thankfully Minecraft Dungeons itself provides the player with some guidance, unlike sandbox Minecraft. Some practice with the game will allow players to understand more intricate logistics, but the following are what players should at the very least know before going in.

Players still have a hotbar in Minecraft Dungeons, albeit with some changes. Instead of multiple hearts to work with, the player’s health is represented by the singular big heart in the middle of the hotbar. Minecraft Dungeons players still have an inventory for their items as well, except there is now a direct button to access it in the hotbar in the form of a chest.

Each mission has a map for players to follow. It is important to frequently check the map; otherwise some essential stops might be missed along the way. Of course, the map will provide helpful guidance for players to avoid getting lost within the levels.

#1 - Explore

Minecraft Dungeons players need not be afraid to venture off the main path of each mission. While not always necessary, it is highly advised that players take plenty of time to explore the entire map. Wandering off track might lead the player to find rare loot hidden away in secret chests. Exploring to collect items might prove to be well worth it in the long run.

Every mission can be revisited later, so even if players do not experience every aspect of a level, they can always return to discover something new. The only thing that stays the same in a re-play is the main goal of each mission, so every playthrough can be refreshing and still enjoyable.

Still on the fence about playing Minecraft Dungeons? Check out what the first 20 minutes of gameplay will look like in this video: