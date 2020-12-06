Armor enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons fortify offensive, defensive, or utility capabilities with unique effects.

Armor enchantments are an exceptional way for Minecraft Dungeons players to increase the unique capabilities of their player character. Every enchantment is slightly different, but each will strengthen or grant the player with a unique effect.

Some effects are helpful flat increases, while others offer the ability for entirely new styles of play. The options may not be endless when it comes to armor enchantments, but there are a ton of different combinations to play around with.

This list will be showcasing five of the armor enchantments for players to look out for in Minecraft Dungeons.

Top 5 armor enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 Gravity Pulse

Image via Suev/YouTube

At first glance for many players, gravity pulse looks like an absolutely phenomenal armor enchantment. In theory, players will be able to move quickly from one group of enemies to the next, quickly dispatching them as they are pulled in to their ultimate demise.

While this is true, gravity pulse can act as a double edged sword for those who are not prepared for the results. Minecraft Dungeons players have no control over which enemies get pulled into the fray or when it will happen. This means that a player could pull too many enemies, while they are at low health, or an exploding creeper into them.

It takes a proper balance of playstyle and defensive capability in order to make this armor enchantment shine.

#4 Swiftfooted

Image via Suev/YouTube

Swiftfooted will really help players with their movement speed during the early portions of the game. With this armor enchantment, players will move fast for three seconds after successful completing a roll. This enchantment can be bolstered all the way up to a +50% movement speed buff at tier three.

Minecraft Dungeons players who are interested in experimenting could use this enchantment, while they are using the Corrupted Crossbow for extremely effective synergy.

#3 Protection

Image via Suev/YouTube

The protection armor enchantment may be a bit boring in terms of what it does, but it is still a great bonus for players to have. This armor enchantment is a must have for players who are going for a tank build, particularly for tanks who utilize melee weapons that are constantly in the thick of battle.

The armor enchantment gives a flat reduction to the amount of damage that a Minecraft Dungeon player will take. It's not flashy, but taking less damage at all is almost always better than having to heal damage later.

#2 Cool Down

Image via Suev/YouTube

The cool down enchantment is straight forward to it's name, as it reduces the time that players have to wait before they can use their artifacts again. Players will be able to use their powerful artifacts more frequently as a flat bonus, rather than have to learn how to use an new utility or skill.

Then devastating potential that can occur when stacking with other cooldown reductions in the game, makes this armor enchantment an exceptional option.

#1 Final Shout

Image via Suev/YouTube

This Minecraft Dungeon enchantment can be dangerous and risky to use, but when executed correctly can cause players to absolutely obliterate their enemies. With this armor enchantment, Minecraft Dungeons players will instantly use all of their artifacts when they drop below 25% health. This will occur regardless whether the player's artifacts is on cooldown or not.

In order to get the full effectiveness of this enchantment, Minecraft Dungeons players will need to get used to players at quite low amounts of health. This can be a harsh learning curve, but does promise fantastic results.

