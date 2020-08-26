5 best games like Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is the new craze that's taking over the gaming community. An RPG-like dungeon crawler game created for fans of the Minecraft franchise, Dungeons is a fresh new approach to the game's universe.

With procedurally generated maps that the players can either explore alone or with friends in local or online multiplayer modes, Minecraft Dungeons is the perfect game for players who love seeking adventure, but with the nostalgia of the classic block-building game thrown into the mix.

Rescuing villagers, collecting weapons and loot, and ending the tyrannic reign of the Arch-Illager can be butt loads of fun, and if you seek a similar gaming experience, here are a few other games like Minecraft Dungeons that you can try!

Five best games like Minecraft Dungeons

1) The Diablo Series

Diablo gameplay (Image credits: Diablo, Youtube)

This legendary hack-and-slash dungeon crawler game was the inspiration for Minecraft's fresh approach to action-adventure offerings. With almost the same gaming interface, the Diablo series is the perfect game to play if you loved playing Dungeons.

However, this title does have much darker and more sinister tones than the comparatively light-hearted tone of Minecraft Dungeons, and thus, tends to feel a bit more intense in both story and gameplay.

Advertisement

2) Eternity: The Last Unicorn

Eternity The Last Unicorn (Image credits: Steam)

While the graphic style and lore of Eternity: The Last Unicorn differs from Minecraft Dungeons, both are still comparable in terms of gameplay and the focus on action and adventure.

Much like Dungeons, Eternity focuses on a hero who must fight to protect the last unicorn in the world from the curse of witches. The hero must also safeguard the immortality of elves. The games also have similarities in their weapons and style of action gameplay.

3) Bastion

Bastion gameplay (Image credits: Medium)

Bastion is very close to Minecraft Dungeons in terms of its gameplay. With the same kind of top-down graphics as well as the comforting voice of a narrator that helps you with the story that binds the game, Bastion is a great game to play if you loved Dungeons.

Bastion also sports similar in-game mechanics, such as special skills — the hack-and-slash sort of action — that a character can unlock. An arsenal of weapons that the character can acquire while fighting off monsters on a plain map is also available.

4) Path of Exile

Path of Exile gameplay (Image credits: Steam)

The best part about Path of Exile is the fact that it's an online, free-to-play game that makes for an excellent replacement for Minecraft Dungeons! The aesthetics of the games are quite similar, as well as the action mechanics.

However, Path of Exile, much like Diablo, has a mature rating for its content, as it has a much more substantial story and lore that can be considered much darker and more brutal, which some players of Minecraft might not prefer.

5) Marvel Ultimate Alliance

Marvel Ultimate Alliance gameplay (Image credits: Nerd Reactor)

This particular video game series allows you to play as your favourite Marvel superheroes. In gameplay, it strikes a familiar chord to the style of Minecraft Dungeons, with the same top-down graphics and the hack-and-slash form of action.

The significant difference is, of course, the shift of lore to a more science fiction feel rather than the magical feel of Minecraft Dungeons.