How to get dripleaf in Minecraft 1.17

Introduced in Minecraft's 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, dripleaf is one of the many pieces of new foliage introduced alongside their home, the lush cave biome.

Currently, lush cave biomes do not generate naturally in standard survival worlds. However, creating a custom game world such as a single biome buffet world in Minecraft: Java Edition can create an entire world of lush caves for players to enjoy.

Additionally, lush caves can be found via Minecraft: Bedrock Edition by toggling on its experimental gameplay settings.

Minecraft 1.18's snapshots have confirmed naturally-generating lush caves, but for now players will have to circumvent things in order to enter this new biome and find dripleaf.

Minecraft: Dripleaf's functions and their locations in lush caves

Dripleaf in both of its varieties can be found naturally in lush caves (Image via Mojang)

Coming in both small and large varieties, dripleaf grows naturally within lush caves.

Additional information from the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 snapshot also confirms that small dripleaf will be tradeable by the Wandering Trader at a price of two small dripleaves for one Emerald.

Small dripleaves' main function is to grow into their large variant and can be harvested using shears similar to how vines operate.

Bone meal can also be used on small dripleaf to increase its growth into a large dripleaf and make it taller to a current maximum of five blocks in height.

Large dripleaf is so large that its largest leaf can be used as a platform. However, after about a second in real-world time, the leaf will begin to tilt downwards before completely collapsing a short while later.

Strangely enough, large dripleaf leaves that are powered by a redstone current do not currently tilt.

Given this plant's particular properties in Minecraft, it can serve the purpose of breaking a near-fatal fall or even being harvested by an axe and made into a parkour course. By forming a parkour course with large dripleaf, players who take too long on the leaves can be penalized with a fall.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, one-block tall large dripleaves can force players into the crawling animation. Additionally, if a leaf is struck with any form of projectile, it can become temporarily non-solid regardless of what influence a redstone current may have on it.

Players interacting with large dripleaf will want to be careful, as one mistake can lead to a fall. Depending on the height of the dripleaf in question, this can be dangerous.

Like small dripleaf, Minecraft players can use bone meal to increase the height of large dripleaf. Since these blocks are naturally-occurring in lush cave biomes, they should be relatively easy to spot alongside things like Azalea trees, spore blossoms, vines and moss.

Since small dripleaf can only grow from clay, moss, dirt, coarse dirt, farmland, grass, and podzol, looking for these block types is a great way to find the starting point of a lush cave to spot growing dripleaves both big and small.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Read More: Where to find snow foxes in Minecraft

Edited by R. Elahi