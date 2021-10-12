How to get enchantment points in Minecraft Dungeons

The enchantment system of Minecraft Dungeons is a core mechanic in augmenting a hero's abilities and contributing to their build past simply acquiring the best gear. The whole system operates primarily through enchantment points.

Earning enchantment points is one of the simpler processes in Minecraft Dungeons, as the points themselves are baked into the leveling system. By leveling up and progressing through the game, heroes will naturally accrue enchantment points that they can put towards their builds.

This deviates considerably from other dungeon crawlers, which tend to add level up points into skills or stat increases as opposed to enchantments, which tend to rely on other systems in games such as Diablo or Path of Exile.

Minecraft Dungeons: Using enchantment points and reclaiming them

Enchantment points may be earned through leveling up, but there's no need to hoard them (Image via Mojang)

Leveling up in Minecraft Dungeons is a simple experience, simply playing the game and defeating enemies while accomplishing objectives will eventually bring the levels and enchantment points along with it.

Participating in things such as Ancient Hunts and Daily Trials also improves the speed heroes level themselves up. There are a number of alleged farming methods for leveling and earning enchantment points as well.

Just by playing Minecraft Dungeons at one's own pace will usually suffice for plenty of enchantment point rewards, and the more time one puts in, the more rewards they'll earn. This is a cornerstone function of the dungeon crawler genre.

At one point per level, enchantment points may seem like a precious commodity that should be held onto in order to snag the perfect enchantment for a player's build. However, heroes experimenting with Minecraft Dungeons shouldn't be shy about losing their enchantment points, as they can easily be re-obtained by using the game's salvaging system.

This mechanic allows heroes to break down old or unused equipment to return any enchantment points that may have been invested into it. Since there is a maximum amount of enchantment points tied to Minecraft Dungeons' level cap, salvaging old gear is a must for those that are experimenting to make the best build that fits their playstyle.

Thankfully compared to many other dungeon crawlers, Minecraft Dungeons provides a very forgiving experience and doesn't penalize players for trying and unlocking different enchantments or ranking them up.

Many dungeon crawlers require much more elaborate processes that can be costly to re-spec a character, which speaks to the accessibility of Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft is all about imagination, and Dungeons allows it to flow by encouraging players to spend points towards any enchantment they may be curious about.

