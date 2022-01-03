How to get every flower in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft recently received its biggest update since its launch over a decade ago. The second part of Caves & Cliffs update changed the terrain generation in a way nobody expected. All overworld biomes were affected by the 1.18 update making for fresh gameplay.

Minecraft's 1.18 update changed the size of biomes, rivers, caves and added eight new biomes. This update also affected mob farms, as mob spawning was heavily changed in Caves & Cliffs Part II.

Due to the long list of changes in the 1.18 update, some players might be confused about finding common items like flowers. This article is an updated guide on finding every flower in the latest Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II update.

A guide to flowers in Minecraft 1.18

In Minecraft, players can discover a wide variety of flora and fauna to decorate their bases. Players can find many flowers taken from real-life flowers, like sunflowers, daisies, peonies, etc.

There are 14 flower types in Minecraft. Flowers can either be one or two blocks tall. Almost every flower generates naturally, and players can get them by exploring green and lush biomes like plains, flower forests, meadows, etc.

Here is a list of flowers and where they generate in the Overworld:

Dandelion - It is the most common flower and is found in all Overworld biomes except swamps and badlands.

- It is the most common flower and is found in all Overworld biomes except swamps and badlands. Poppy - Poppies grow in the same biomes as dandelions. Iron golems also drop it.

- Poppies grow in the same biomes as dandelions. Iron golems also drop it. Blue Orchid - It is a rare flower as it grows only in swamps.

- It is a rare flower as it grows only in swamps. Allium - It grows in meadows and flower forests.

- It grows in meadows and flower forests. Azure Bluet - It grows in meadows, flower forests, plains, and sunflower plains.

- It grows in meadows, flower forests, plains, and sunflower plains. Tulip - It grows in plains, sunflower plains, and forests.

- It grows in plains, sunflower plains, and forests. Oxeye Daisy - Same biomes like azure bluet.

- Same biomes like azure bluet. Cornflower - Same biomes like azure bluet.

- Same biomes like azure bluet. Lily of the Valley - It can generate in forest biomes and flower forests.

- It can generate in forest biomes and flower forests. Sunflower - It grows in sunflower plains.

- It grows in sunflower plains. Lilac - It grows in flower forests and other forest types.

- It grows in flower forests and other forest types. Rose Bush - Same biomes as lilac.

- Same biomes as lilac. Peony - Same biomes as lilac.

Wither rose is the only flower that does not generate in Minecraft. It is dropped by mobs killed by a wither. Players can create automatic farms to get tons of wither roses.

Flower forest is the best place for finding flowers as most varieties can grow here. After flower forests, the newly added meadows are another great place for farming flowers in Minecraft version 1.18.

