How to get the 'Feels Like Home' achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft features a long list of achievements for players to obtain while exploring the nearly infinite world. While players are free to do anything in this sandbox game, achievements are like side quests to help players learn about various features.

With every update, Mojang adds new achievements to Minecraft. The most recent Caves & Cliffs Part II update added four new achievements and all of them are related to the new features added in version 1.18.

The 1.18 achievement, called 'Feels Like Home,' requires players to visit the Nether realm. This article is a guide on how players can acquire the particular achievement in Minecraft.

A detailed look at Minecraft's 'Feels Like Home' achievement and easy step-by-step guide for players

The 'Feels Like Home' achievement is themed around the large cheese caves that now generate in the Overworld. When these noise caves form near the bedrock layer, vast lava lakes will generate in the Overworld. Lava lakes in the Overworld caves have become similar to lava in the Nether.

The in-game description for the achievement states: Take a Strider for a loooong ride on a lava lake in the Overworld. To achieve this, players will need to find a strider.

Striders are passive mobs found in the Nether realm. These tall-legged creatures prefer to live on lava and naturally have the ability to walk on it as well. They can spawn in all Nether biomes as long as there is a certain amount of lava present around them.

More specifically, players can easily find striders roaming over the vast lava seas that the Nether is famous for.

A step-by-step guide to getting the achievement

Players can use the following instructions to easily obtain the achievement.

Step 1. Go to the Nether.

Step 2. Bring a strider back from the Nether to the Overworld.

Step 3. Put a saddle on the strider if it does not already have one.

Step 4. Ride the strider on lava.

Step 5. Cover at least 50 blocks on lava using a strider.

After covering 50 blocks, players will get the 'Feels Like Home' achievement. Players will have to use a warped fungus on a stick to move the strider in a particular direction. Players who have already ridden a pig will already know how to control strider's movement.

Creating a nether portal in front of a large lava lake in the Overworld will help the player get this achievement as soon as they bring a strider from the Nether. Otherwise, players can manually create a small pool of lava to complete this particular achievement.

