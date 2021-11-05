How to get helium in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition opens players up to tons of new opportunities. The educational features make this game a huge hit for students and teachers. The Chemistry section is arguably the most popular among players as it allows them to use compounds and other chemistry-related items to create what they never could in regular Minecraft.

Elements, which can be used in crafting recipes and as part of compounds, are one of the best parts of Minecraft Education Edition. Helium is one of those elements that players can use to craft and use different items.

Here's how to get it.

Helium in Minecraft Education Edition: Uses and how to acquire

Since Education Edition is a special version of Minecraft, this feature is Education-specific. Unfortunately, that means normal worlds on either Bedrock or Java Edition cannot use these features.

However, Bedrock Edition players can start a new world and enable Education features. This will need to be a Creative world, just like all other Education Edition worlds.

Since it's in Creative, getting helium, an element that can't be crafted or mined, is easy. It can be found in the Creative menu under Construction. It is the element with the symbol "He" (not to be confused with Hydrogen) and the number two. It is stackable up to 64, so players can stockpile tons of helium for their use.

One of the primary uses for helium, in both Minecraft and the real world, is to make balloons float. Here is the crafting recipe for a helium balloon, straight from Minecraft Education Edition:

"Latex x6 + colored dye + helium + a lead will produce a helium balloon. Balloons can be attached to fences, shot with arrows, and lift mobs into the air."

Balloons are the only use for helium in the game currently (Image via Minecraft)

For now, that is the only real use of helium. It's not even consumable for players to get a high-pitched voice, as many people do with real helium. Currently, balloons are the only item that needs helium to be crafted in Minecraft Education Edition.

