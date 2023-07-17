How to get and install realistic texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game with block graphics and a vast open world. It allows players to get creative and build almost anything. Most players use a wide range of texture packs that give their Minecraft world different artistic styles and themes. Realistic texture packs are used particularly by players looking to create a more immersive and lifelike environment within the game. These packs add intricate details and high-quality textures to the game, thus making it visually appealing.

In this article, we discuss all the steps to download and install the texture/resource packs in your Minecraft world for both Java and Bedrock Edition.

How to download and install texture packs for Java Edition in Minecraft

Apply the texture pack you want by clicking on the arrow (Image via Mojang Studios)

To download and install the texture packs for Java Edition Minecraft, follow these steps:

The first step is to search for the pack you want to install and download it from an authentic site that you trust. Download the Java edition of the pack for this process. Now locate the files that you have downloaded. Generally, they will be in the Downloads folder of File Explorer (for Windows) or File Manager (for iOS) or File Manager (for Android) Launch the Minecraft game using a launcher and go to Options in the Main Menu. Go to Resource Packs, and at the bottom of your screen, you will see an Open Pack Folder button. Click on this button. Now this will open the resource packs folder. All you have to do is copy the folders that you downloaded, or you can simply drag and drop them to this area and then close the window. The packs will be available in the left column. Hover over the texture pack and click the arrow button. This will make sure the texture pack is applied to your game. You can deselect the desired texture pack by clicking on the same arrow icon(this time, it will point in the left direction)

Now go back to the main menu and start a new world or open an existing one to experience the texture pack in the game.

How to download and install texture packs for Bedrock Edition in Minecraft

Here, you can activate or deactivate your desired texture pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

The following are the steps to install texture packs for Bedrock Edition:

Search for your favorite texture pack and download it from an authentic site that you trust. Make sure that you are downloading a bedrock edition texture pack. Now that your files have been downloaded, locate the files on your device. The files will be in the Downloads folder of your File Explorer app (for Windows) or File app (for iOS), or File Manager (for Android). To install these packs, you just need to open them, and they will start installing in your Minecraft game. Minecraft will begin loading on your system, and if it does not happen, just open your game and go to settings, then Global Resources, and click on My Packs. You will notice the texture packs that you downloaded. Click on them and press activate.

Your texture pack will begin activating in the game. Then, go back and press play. Create a new world or load an existing world and start the game. Your texture pack will be applied to this world. You can always deactivate it by going to Global Resources in the Settings of the Main Menu and clicking Deactivate on the active packs.

Enhancing your gameplay experience with realistic texture packs can bring a whole new level of immersion to the game. Experiment with different packs to discover one that best suits your visual preference and gaming style.