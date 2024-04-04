How to get all legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon for Minecraft

Cobblemon is an immensely popular Pokemon mod for Minecraft, providing a massive catalog of Pocket Monsters to catch. However, catching legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon requires a bit more effort compared to the average creature, and those intent on completing their Pokedex will want to know how to summon these elusive monsters and capture them.

Presently, eight legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon can be summoned and caught. However, you'll need certain items, blocks, and in some cases biomes, to create the conditions to bring these powerful beasts out in the open. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine how to get each legendary.

How to get every legendary Pokemon in the Cobblemon Minecraft mod

Mewtwo is one of many legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || @MunchingOrange/X)

For the majority of legendary Pokemon, Minecraft players will need to use specific items/blocks in tandem with a beacon. By using specific items/blocks on a beacon with a right-click in the right biome, a legendary Pokemon will be summoned and can be battled and caught. However, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will require different methods to encounter.

Minecraft players can summon all of the legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon with the methods outlined below:

Articuno - In a snowy plains biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding four Ice Stones.

- In a snowy plains biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding four Ice Stones. Zapdos - In any biome, right-click on a beacon while holding four Thunder Stones.

- In any biome, right-click on a beacon while holding four Thunder Stones. Moltres - In a basalt delta biome in the Nether, right-click a beacon while holding four Sun Stones.

- In a basalt delta biome in the Nether, right-click a beacon while holding four Sun Stones. Mewtwo - In any biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding a Nether Star.

- In any biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding a Nether Star. Rayquaza - On the main island in the End, right-click on a beacon while holding an Ender Dragon egg.

- On the main island in the End, right-click on a beacon while holding an Ender Dragon egg. Xerneas - In a dark forest biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding a Galarica Wreath.

- In a dark forest biome, right-click on a beacon block while holding a Galarica Wreath. Iron Leaves - After you've defeated/caught Rayquaza, you'll gain access to the Shady Villager, who is found in a small hut in dark oak forest biomes. By speaking with him about strange rumors, he'll mention Paradox Pokemon, which will cause Iron Leaves to spawn in the area. Additionally, after beating/catching Rayquaza, you can enter the End and use a Dubious Disk on a beacon block on any End island biome.

- After you've defeated/caught Rayquaza, you'll gain access to the Shady Villager, who is found in a small hut in dark oak forest biomes. By speaking with him about strange rumors, he'll mention Paradox Pokemon, which will cause Iron Leaves to spawn in the area. Additionally, after beating/catching Rayquaza, you can enter the End and use a Dubious Disk on a beacon block on any End island biome. Walking Wake - Like Iron Leaves, you'll need to defeat or catch Rayquaza and locate the Shady Villager, then speak with him about strange rumors. After doing so, Walking Wake should spawn in the area and you can hunt it down, battle it, and catch it.

The Paradox species Walking Wake, a legendary Pokemon in the Cobblemon Minecraft mod (Image via Mojang Studios || @FrontierCobbled/X)

Keep in mind that the legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon are spawned at a pretty high level, so you'll want to train up your Pokemon beforehand to ensure that they're ready for the battle. It's also wise to collect plenty of healing items as well as Ultra or Master Balls to ensure you can catch these legendaries.

Below, Minecraft players can find the level of each legendary Pokemon in Cobblemon when it spawns:

Articuno - Level 50

- Level 50 Zapdos - Level 50

- Level 50 Moltres - Level 50

- Level 50 Mewtwo - Level 70

- Level 70 Xerneas - Level 70

- Level 70 Rayquaza - Level 100

- Level 100 Iron Leaves - Level 100

- Level 100 Walking Wake - Level 100

If you're curious about where to find the items in your Minecraft world to help you catch legendary Pokemon, check below:

Ice Stone - Smelted from Ice Stone Ore, which can be found in cold biomes usually around height levels Y=192 and Y=64.

- Smelted from Ice Stone Ore, which can be found in cold biomes usually around height levels Y=192 and Y=64. Fire Stone - Smelted from Fire Stone Ore found in warm biomes most often at the height levels Y=192 and Y=64.

- Smelted from Fire Stone Ore found in warm biomes most often at the height levels Y=192 and Y=64. Thunder Stone - Smelted from Thunder Stone Ore found in temperate biomes most often at the height levels Y=192 and Y=64.

- Smelted from Thunder Stone Ore found in temperate biomes most often at the height levels Y=192 and Y=64. Nether Star - Enable vanilla Minecraft mob spawns in Cobblemon, then summon and defeat the Wither boss.

- Enable vanilla Minecraft mob spawns in Cobblemon, then summon and defeat the Wither boss. Dragon Egg - Enable vanilla Minecraft mob spawns in Cobblemon, then enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon.

- Enable vanilla Minecraft mob spawns in Cobblemon, then enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon. Galarica Wreath - Obtained from the Creative Mode inventory or directly by using commands.

- Obtained from the Creative Mode inventory or directly by using commands. Dubious Disc - Crafted by combining a sea lantern, two tinted glass blocks, two sculk blocks, and an amethyst shard.

Before summoning legendary Pokemon, be sure to prepare as much as possible. Legendaries in this Minecraft mod are difficult to weaken and catch, and you don't want to have to re-summon a legendary if you lose all of your available Pokemon during the first battle.