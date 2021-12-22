How to get 'Master Trader' achievement in Minecraft  Bedrock

In Minecraft Bedrock, completing achievements is a great way to progress through the game.

Achievements offer various challenges to all types of players. After completing the easy achievements, players can try to get harder ones like Caves & Cliffs, Adventuring Time, Cover me in debris, and so on.

After beating the Ender dragon, many Minecrafters decide to complete all achievements as their next goal. This article is a guide on obtaining the Master Trader achievement, which gives 30 Gamerscore or a silver medal on PlayStation 4.

Master Trader achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Master Trader is an exclusive enchantment available only in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. To get this enchantment, players will first have to find a villager. If a villager is not already accessible, go to a village to see these wonderful mobs.

For players who have not already read the achievement description, here it is: Trade for 1,000 Emeralds. Players will have to obtain 1000 emeralds by trading with villagers to achieve this. The emeralds obtained by selling items to villagers are counted for this achievement.

Getting 1000 Emeralds just by trading with villagers can take up time. Players keen to get Master Trader achievement can build a trading hall to trade emeralds quickly. With a trading hall, players won't have to wait for a villager to unlock its trade.

Most trades can only give a maximum of 12-16 emeralds before getting locked. Players will have to trade around 84 times the maximum limit to get the Master Trader achievement.

Powercoaster @PowercoasterYT I just got the master trader achievement in Minecraft on Xbox I’m so worked out of Minecraft right now that took like 3-5 hours and I was at like 69% when I started I just got the master trader achievement in Minecraft on Xbox I’m so worked out of Minecraft right now that took like 3-5 hours and I was at like 69% when I started

While going for this achievement, players should also focus on which villager to trade with. Some villagers offer cheap trades, while others can have unreasonable costs. Here are some trades players can repeat easily to get Emeralds:

Selling books to librarians

Selling iron ingots to tool smiths, weaponsmiths, or armorer

Selling glass panes

These are just some examples. Players can always find other better trades to farm emeralds. After getting 1000 Emeralds, players will obtain the Master Trader achievement.

