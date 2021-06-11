How to get Minecraft 1.17 Cave update on Pocket Edition (PE)

Last year, Mojang delivered an amazing Minecraft nether update and changed the nether realm completely. At Minecon 2020, developers announced the Caves and Cliffs update, which brought a significant overhaul to the overworld.

For a long time, fans were asking for a cave update. Mojang listened to the Minecraft community and has planned a spectacular update not just for the caves but mountains as well.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



↣ https://t.co/TB9PfiPLOP ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KVXQ1qZNH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021

After months of waiting, the first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is finally here. In the 1.17 update, Mojang added three new mobs, amethyst geodes and many new blocks. The update is available on all devices and Editions, including the Pocket Edition.

Minecraft 1.17 Cave update on Pocket Edition (PE)

Minecraft PE (Image via Sportskeeda)

Any player already owning a copy of Minecraft can update to the latest version for free. New players thinking of buying Minecraft Pocket Edition can get it for $7.49 on PlayStore and $6.99 on the App Store.

Follow this step-by-step guide on how to download the Minecraft 1.17 Pocket Edition:

Launch PlayStore or App Store on the device.

Search for Minecraft. Be aware of fake games with similar names.

If an older version of Minecraft is installed, it will show an update button.

Click on the update and wait for Minecraft 1.17 to install.

After the installation process completes, launch the game and enjoy the exciting features of Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Here are some of the fantastic features from the 1.17 update:

Amethyst geodes

Players can now find the beautiful amethyst geodes in the 1.17 update. These structures are the only source of amethyst in Minecraft. Using amethyst shards, players can craft tinted glass, spyglass and more.

New mobs

The Minecraft 1.17 update brings goats, axolotls, and glow squids. Both axolotl and glow squid spawn in dark waterlogged areas found under the ocean. Goats prefer to live high up in the mountains.

Players can breed axolotls using tropical fish, whereas goats can be bred by feeding wheat. Like regular squids, glow squids cannot be farmed through breeding.

New blocks and items

Looking sharp! Those dripstones do look positively mesmerizing, but might we suggest you take two steps back and look at them from the side?



Learn all about these all-organic zombie impalers:



↣ https://t.co/GmvDDo028W ↢ pic.twitter.com/DIQ9IywYBz — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 10, 2021

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 introduces over 100 new blocks and items, such as deepslate, copper, dripstone, lightning rod and more. Even though this update has no massive caves nor mountains, there is still a lot to discover. Learn how to find every new block added in the 1.17 update.

Read: How to find every new block in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Edited by Gautham Balaji