How to get Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on Xbox one

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I has officially been released for all platforms this morning. Ever since the 1.17 announcement in 2020, the excitement about the update has only been building.

Minecraft 1.17 is one of the biggest and most anticipated updates. The first part of this update includes features like new mobs (goats, axolotls, glow squids) and over 100 new blocks and items.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update features, additions, and more revealed

Thankfully, Mojang released the new update to all platforms at once, as mentioned earlier: Android, Windows, and Xbox.

For players using Xbox One, they may be wondering how to download Minecraft or how to update their current Minecraft edition to 1.17. Fear not; the instructions for updating to 1.17 for Xbox One are listed below.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update APK download file to be available for Pocket Edition tomorrow

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I on Xbox One

How to download Minecraft for Xbox One

For players who do not have Minecraft bought and installed on their Xbox One, the process is very easy.

The game on Xbox One supports split-screen play, and you can also play cross-platform with other devices playing Minecraft. For the Xbox series, including Xbox One, Minecraft is available as a physical disc, digitally from the Microsoft Store, and with an Xbox Game Pass membership.

Minecraft's base game is $19.99, and once bought, players can download it on the Xbox One via the library platform.

How to update Minecraft for Xbox One

Minecraft on any platform usually updates itself, but just in case it doesn't, listed below are the steps in order to update it:

Go to My Apps & Games.

Search for Minecraft and select "More Options."

Then, go to "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Select "Updates" and update the game to the latest 1.17 version.

With Caves & Cliffs just coming out, make sure to keep your eyes out for new and exciting updates from Mojang regarding Caves & Cliffs Part II.

Also read: Moss blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Edited by Shaheen Banu