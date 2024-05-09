How to get Minecraft moobloom texture pack

Over the years, Mojang Studios has introduced various mobs to Minecraft. Some were added to the original sandbox title, while some were kept for other titles. Moobloom was initially introduced as a mob vote candidate in 2020, along with iceloger and glow squid. Although glow squid won, moobloom was later added to Minecraft Earth.

Since many players fondly remember the cute cow variant, the community has come up with a texture pack that not only adds the original moobloom as a cow but also brings several of its variants.

Moobloom+ texture pack for Minecraft: What it is and how to download and install it

What is the Moobloom+ texture pack?

Moobloom+ is a texture pack that converts regular cows into mooblooms (Image via Mojang Studios || PlanetMinecraft)

Moobloom+ brings fresh life into Minecraft's flower-related biomes, adding moobloom variants to different biomes and encouraging you to find them all in the world. Since the game has a wide variety of blooming biomes and flowers, each moobloom variant has a distinct color and a specific flower blossoming on top of it.

Being a texture pack, it simply converts regular cows into mooblooms but does not add specific mob features to the game.

Moobloom+ is a relatively new texture pack, released on May 6, 2024, but it has a decent number of downloads from various websites.

How to download and install Moobloom+ texture pack

You can download the Moobloom+ texture pack from various websites (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

Downloading and installing texture packs in Minecraft is quite easy. While for most texture packs, you are not required to install any mods, for Moobloom+, you need to download the OptiFine performance mod for the textures to pop even more.

While the texture pack supports the latest 1.20.6 version, OptiFine has not yet released its latest version for the game. Despite that, the texture pack would work.

Download the latest version of the texture pack from either PlanetMinecraft or CurseForge. Once downloaded, place it in the resourcepacks folder in the main game directory to install the pack.

Finally, you can open the game normally through the official game launcher, head to the resource pack settings, and select the new Moobloom+ texture pack, which would show up if it is correctly placed in the right folder.