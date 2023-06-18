How to install texture packs in Minecraft 1.20

Most players love the feel and looks of vanilla Minecraft, but for those wanting to spice things up visually, the game has an option for custom texture packs. Also known as resource packs, texture packs are add-ons that change how most things look in the game. Various texture packs available for free on the internet can be installed to enhance the game's visuals or aesthetics for a unique and personalized experience. Some texture packs even offer a competitive edge while playing bed wars.

Texture packs in Minecraft 1.20

Installing texture packs or resource packs is one of the easiest ways of customizing the game's visuals. Developers of a few high-quality texture packs would also go to the lengths of making changes to the menu and settings.

It is worth noting that texture packs can only control how certain things look in the game. Certain texture packs tend to completely transform the visual representation of certain blocks, significantly deviating from their original appearance and potentially causing confusion for players.

Guide to installing texture packs

Installing a resource pack (Image via Mojang)

Texture packs can be installed in Minecraft without the help of any mods. Here are the steps to install a texture pack in Java Edition:

Step 1: Download a texture pack file intended for the Java Edition and compatible with version 1.20. The downloaded file should have a .zip extension.

Step 2: Move the downloaded .zip file to Minecraft's resourcepack folder. To access this folder, press WIN+R and enter "%appdata%/.minecraft/resourcepacks."

Step 3: Once the file has been moved, launch the game.

Step 4: Navigate to the settings by clicking the Options button on the home screen.

Step 5: Click the Resource Packs button.

Step 6: Select the icon of the resource pack added by the user and press the Done button.

The best part about texture packs is that they are also available for Bedrock Edition. Here are the detailed steps that Bedrock players can follow to install them:

Step 1: Download a resource pack compatible with version 1.20. It should have a .mcpack file extension.

Step 2: Opening the downloaded .mcpack file will install it automatically.

Step 3: Navigate to the settings.

Step 4: Scroll down to find Global Resources and select it.

Step 5: Under My Packs, choose the resource pack and press the activate button.

After following these steps, players can enjoy texture packs in the game. If a texture pack does not work, it is probably incompatible with version 1.20, or the downloaded files are corrupted.

