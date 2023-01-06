How to get mods for Minecraft in 2023?

Minecraft is a vast sandbox game where players can travel for hours and discover new biomes and structures made of novel blocks and items. However, the game can become a bit boring and repetitive after a while. Experienced players especially feel this way since the game has been out for so long.

However, the bustling community of Minecraft has taken advantage of the game's sandbox nature to create new kinds of features themselves. These are called mods which can be downloaded from all over the internet. Since the game has been out for over a decade, there exist thousands of mods for players to download and enjoy. Here are a few easy steps to follow to enjoy the modded versions of the game.

Steps to get mods for Minecraft in 2023

1) Download Forge app

Official Forge app will make it much easier to manage mods for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must understand that there are two kinds of modding APIs that work for the sandbox game: Forge and Fabric. However, when creating a new custom profile, the Forge app provides both APIs. Players can therefore download the official Forge software, which will build a new directory of the game where all the altered versions can be present and facilitate modification.This will create a new directory of the game.

You can simply search for 'Forge app for Minecraft' on the internet and download the software from the first search result.

2) Create a new Minecraft directory

Create a new directory and game version with forge API installed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the Forge app is installed, you can open it and look for the sandbox game. Since Forge has mods for several other games, there will be a list of games in which Minecraft will be at the very top. Simply select the game and click on 'Create Custom profile' to make a vanilla game version in which you can add custom mods.

If you want to install a modpack, select 'browse modpacks' and install any of them. The app will automatically download and install the modpack for you. Once done, you can hit play to open the game.

This process will take some time as the app will download the entire vanilla game or the modpack from the internet.

3) Searching and installing mods

You can search for any Minecraft mod from the vast library provided by CurseForge and directly install it through the app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the modded game version is installed, you can simply enter the game version's settings and click on the 'add more content' button. This will allow you to browse all of the compatible mods that are accessible for download. Keep in mind that only mods that are compatible with the game version will be included. If you want a mod that hasn't been updated yet, you must create a new custom profile that matches the game version.

Simply search for and download any mod you want, let it install, and hit play. The Forge app will then open a new official game launcher that will specifically open modded game versions. Select the forge game version from the list and hit play to enjoy.

