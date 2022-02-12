×
How to get 'Monsters Hunted' advancement in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang)
Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Java Edition features a plethora of advancements for players to complete while exploring the ever-expanding worlds. While achieving advancements isn't necessary, some players like to obtain all of them.

Many advancements are pretty easy to get and will automatically complete while usually playing the game. But some advancements require players to put in the extra effort. Monsters Hunted is one such advancement in Minecraft.

Players interested in completing all advancements should know how to get challenging advancements like Monsters Hunters. This article is a guide to Monsters Hunters advancement in Java Edition.

Monsters Hunted advancement in Minecraft

Monsters Hunted is a challenge advancement available in Minecraft. The description for this advancement says: Kill one of every hostile monster.

In almost-infinite worlds, players will encounter various mobs, and many of them have a hostile nature. Monsters Hunted advancement requires a player to kill every type of hostile mob in the game.

Thus advancement is considered one of the hardest as players have to travel to every dimension in Minecraft and kill every mob type at least once. Here is the list of mobs players have to kill for Monsters Hunted advancement and where to find them:

  1. Blaze - Spawn in nether fortress
  2. Cave spider - Spawned by spider spawners found in mineshafts
  3. Creeper - Spawn in the Overworld
  4. Drowned - Spawn in rivers and oceans
  5. Elder guardian - Spawn in ocean monument
  6. Ender dragon - Spawn in the End
  7. Enderman - Spawn in all three dimensions
  8. Endermite - Tiny chance to be spawned by ender pearls
  9. Evoker - Spawn during raids and in woodland mansions
  10. Ghast - Spawn in the Nether
  11. Guardian - Spawn in ocean monument
  12. Hoglin - Spawn in crimson forests
  13. Husk - Spawn in deserts
  14. Magma cube - Spawn in the Nether, commonly in basalt deltas
  15. Phantom - Spawn during the night if a player has not slept for four days
  16. Piglin - Spawn in the Nether
  17. Piglin brute - Spawn in bastion remnants
  18. Pillager - Spawn in pillager outposts and during raids
  19. Ravager - Spawn during raids
  20. Shulker - Spawn in end cities
  21. Silverfish - Hidden in stone blocks inside mountains, mansions, igloo basements, and strongholds
  22. Skeleton - Spawn in the Overworld and soul sand valley
  23. Slime - Spawn in slime chunks
  24. Spider - Spawn in the Overworld
  25. Stray - Spawn in snowy biomes
  26. Vex - Spawned by evokers
  27. Vindicator - Spawn in woodland mansions and during raids
  28. Witch - Spawn in the Overworld, witch huts, and during raids
  29. Wither - Spawned by the player
  31. Zoglin - Hoglin turns into zoglin in the Overworld
  32. Zombie - Spawn in the Overworld
  33. Zombie Villager - Spawn in the Overworld or zombie converts villager
  34. Zombified piglin - Piglin turns into zombified piglin in the Overworld

Most of the mobs mentioned above are found in the Overworld. But for the Nether mobs, Minecraft players will have to reach the Nether. Likewise, players will also have to visit the End to kill the Ender Dragon and shulkers.



