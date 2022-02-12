How to get 'Monsters Hunted' advancement in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft Java Edition features a plethora of advancements for players to complete while exploring the ever-expanding worlds. While achieving advancements isn't necessary, some players like to obtain all of them.

Many advancements are pretty easy to get and will automatically complete while usually playing the game. But some advancements require players to put in the extra effort. Monsters Hunted is one such advancement in Minecraft.

Players interested in completing all advancements should know how to get challenging advancements like Monsters Hunters. This article is a guide to Monsters Hunters advancement in Java Edition.

Monsters Hunted advancement in Minecraft

Monsters Hunted is a challenge advancement available in Minecraft. The description for this advancement says: Kill one of every hostile monster.

In almost-infinite worlds, players will encounter various mobs, and many of them have a hostile nature. Monsters Hunted advancement requires a player to kill every type of hostile mob in the game.

Thus advancement is considered one of the hardest as players have to travel to every dimension in Minecraft and kill every mob type at least once. Here is the list of mobs players have to kill for Monsters Hunted advancement and where to find them:

Blaze - Spawn in nether fortress Cave spider - Spawned by spider spawners found in mineshafts Creeper - Spawn in the Overworld Drowned - Spawn in rivers and oceans Elder guardian - Spawn in ocean monument Ender dragon - Spawn in the End Enderman - Spawn in all three dimensions Endermite - Tiny chance to be spawned by ender pearls Evoker - Spawn during raids and in woodland mansions Ghast - Spawn in the Nether Guardian - Spawn in ocean monument Hoglin - Spawn in crimson forests Husk - Spawn in deserts Magma cube - Spawn in the Nether, commonly in basalt deltas Phantom - Spawn during the night if a player has not slept for four days Piglin - Spawn in the Nether Piglin brute - Spawn in bastion remnants Pillager - Spawn in pillager outposts and during raids Ravager - Spawn during raids Shulker - Spawn in end cities Silverfish - Hidden in stone blocks inside mountains, mansions, igloo basements, and strongholds Skeleton - Spawn in the Overworld and soul sand valley Slime - Spawn in slime chunks Spider - Spawn in the Overworld Stray - Spawn in snowy biomes Vex - Spawned by evokers Vindicator - Spawn in woodland mansions and during raids Witch - Spawn in the Overworld, witch huts, and during raids Wither - Spawned by the player Skeleton - Spawn in the Overworld Zoglin - Hoglin turns into zoglin in the Overworld Zombie - Spawn in the Overworld Zombie Villager - Spawn in the Overworld or zombie converts villager Zombified piglin - Piglin turns into zombified piglin in the Overworld

Most of the mobs mentioned above are found in the Overworld. But for the Nether mobs, Minecraft players will have to reach the Nether. Likewise, players will also have to visit the End to kill the Ender Dragon and shulkers.

