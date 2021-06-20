How to get moss blocks in Minecraft

Brought to Minecraft with version 1.17's Caves & Cliffs update along with lush cave biomes, moss blocks are very helpful when it comes to composting and look spectacular for players wanting to build overgrown structures.

In addition to naturally occurring in lush caves and appearing in shipwreck loot chests, moss blocks can also be obtained from the Wandering Trader at a rate of one Emerald per two moss blocks.

If players have Bone Meal, they can also convert dirt, stone, and cave vine blocks into moss blocks. For players unable to find a lush cave, shipwreck, or trader, the Bone Meal method may be a great alternative to securing moss blocks.

Minecraft: What else was introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update?

Image via Mojang

Caves & Cliffs has proven to be one of the more ambitious Minecraft updates in recent memory, and with a second part still on the way, there is still much more content to look forward to from Minecraft version 1.17.

Released both for Java and Bedrock platforms on June 8th, 2021, the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update has brought plenty of new implementations for players to enjoy, including:

Amethyst Buds and Amethyst Clusters can be mined in cave geodes to receive Amethyst Crystals. They can in turn be made into the new Spyglass, which enhances vision or tinted glass that blocks out light sources.

Azalea bushes, introduced as part of the lush cave biome.

Big Dripleafs can be used for platforming.

Calcite look similar to Diorite and can be found near Amethyst in cave geodes.

Candles and Candle Cakes for lighting areas or celebrating a special occasion with friends.

Cauldrons can now hold lava as well as snow from mountain biomes to create powder snow.

Cave vines can produce glow berries that are helpful as a light source. They can be found in lush cave biomes.

Cobbled Deepslate is a block that strikes a mix between cobblestone and blackstone.

Copper blocks, made with nine copper ingots, used for crafting and storage.

Oxidation, which can alter the weathered color of copper blocks.

Copper ore can be used to create the Spyglass and also lightning rods.

Deepslate ore deposits found within deepslate. They can contain iron, gold, Lapis Lazuli, diamonds, and redstone.

Axolotls are a new aquatic mob that can provide regeneration and can assist Minecraft players in battle.

Glow Squids are another underwater mob that doesn't increase the light level but does give off the quality of being illuminated.

Goats are found in mountain biomes, whose horns can be used to make a noise similar to that of an impending raid.

Dripstone cave, lush cave, and mountain biomes, epitomizing the "Caves & Cliffs" portion of Minecraft's 1.17 update.

There is plenty more content not covered in this list, and more will be on the way when Caves & Cliffs' second part has gone live for both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, giving players even more enjoyment.

