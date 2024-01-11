How to get moss carpet in Minecraft

Moss carpets are some of the best ways of decorating your Minecraft base without needing many resources because while a base does protect you from the hostile mob, sometimes, its aesthetics matter a lot.

Minecraft offers a plethora of different ways of making your base look beautiful. From decorative lanterns and flower pots to armor stands and paintings, you can become an interior decorator when customizing your base.

Moss carpet has been a great addition to Minecraft as it offers functionality and aesthetic value. Here’s how to get moss carpet and why to get it.

How to get moss carpet

Here's how to craft moss carpet (Image via Mojang)

Getting moss carpets in Minecraft is one of the easiest things to do since there’s no unnecessary grind or troublesome travel to the nether. All you need to do is find a lush cave and look for moss blocks on the floor and the ceiling.

If there are only a few moss blocks, you can use the bone meal on the block to make it spread across. Moss blocks can be broken using any tool—even your bare hands will work. However, the fastest way of getting them is by using a hoe.

Moss blocks can also be farmed, and moss carpets can be crafted by placing two moss blocks in the crafting grid. Two moss blocks will give three moss carpets. Once placed, the carpets can be broken down with hands or any tool, with the hoe being the fastest.

Another way of getting moss carpets in Minecraft is by simply using bone meal on moss blocks. Bone meal makes the moss block spread, with the additional growth of grass and moss carpet on nearby blocks.

Properties of moss carpet

Moss carpet (Image via Mojang)

Moss carpets are similar to regular wool carpets and their uses, except they are not flammable. Another great use of moss carpet is that you can place the carpet in a composter, making it 30% more likely to raise to level 1 compost.

Also worth noting is that moss carpets are not pushed or pulled by pistons. When pushed, they break.

A great use of moss carpets in Minecraft is making an outdoor path toward a forest or a different biome. Another great use of it is covering the floor of certain rooms of the house with moss carpet, where flint is often used.

Since moss carpets are not inflammable, you do not need to worry about the risk of burning the carpet and eventually the entire house. However, keep in mind that lava will burn the moss carpet.

While moss blocks can be placed underwater to give the underwater surface a green, mossy appearance, the moss carpet cannot be placed underwater. Overall, moss carpets are a great addition to the base.