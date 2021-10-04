How to get a parrot off your shoulder in Minecraft

There are several Minecraft mobs that can be tamed. Wolves, cats, foxes, ocelots, axolotls, horses, donkeys, mules, llamas and last but not least, parrots. Parrots spawn in jungle biomes and can mimic the sound of other mobs (if they hear and mimic a creeper noise it can be very frightening). They can also be tamed to keep as a pet.

However, they will constantly follow the Minecraft player around and even sit on their shoulder, but that can get annoying for players after a while. Unlike other mobs, the sitting, tamed parrot will be on the player, making it hard to remove. Here's how to do it.

How to remove a parrot from the player's shoulder in Minecraft

In order to even have this issue in the first place, players will have to tame a parrot. Parrots live in the jungle biome and can spawn in five colors: blue, red, cyan, green and gray.

Parrots can come in five different colors in the jungle. (Image via Minecraft)

Parrots can be tamed by feeding them any seeds: wheat seeds, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, or beetroot seeds. One seed has a 33% chance of successfully taming the parrot.

A sitting parrot will move to the player's shoulder if the player walks through them. Parrots are pretty small mobs, so it's easy to accidentally do so and end up with a mounted parrot. They can also just randomly attempt to perch on a player's shoulder if they're not sitting down. Once that happens, it can be fairly tricky to get them off.

In order to remove the parrot from the player's shoulder, they need to decrease their elevation. This can be done by jumping down a couple of blocks, flying downward with an Elytra, going underwater and more.

Once that happens though, Minecraft players will need to act quickly to prevent the bird from landing on their shoulder again. They can tell the parrot to sit and carefully avoid walking through it, or they can simply kill the parrot and pick up the string left behind.

